New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 17th, 2020

We’re midway through the week and Netflix has another three new releases for you to check out today. Here’s a deep dive into each of the three new titles that found their way onto Netflix today plus we’ll look at how the top 10 movies and series lists are shaping up.

If you missed any of the movies yesterday, we advise you to head back and take a look. There’s also still a lot to look forward to later in the week including The Politician on Friday and the A24 movie, Woodshock on Sunday.

Let’s now look at what’s new on Netflix for June 17th:

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Director: Jim Hosking

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Emile Hirsch, Matt Berry

The headline movie of the day (and perhaps the week) is An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn. The comedy crime drama features some top talent such as Parks and Rec’s Aubrey Plaza and The Office’s Craig Robinson.

It’s about a marriage that is slowly breaking down and looks to be on the brink when a singer comes to town.

It’s bizarre and split audiences down the middle when it released two years ago but we’d be interested in hearing your thoughts in the comments below.

Mr. Iglesias (Part 2)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Gloria Aung, Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas

Writer: Kevin Hench

Netflix sitcoms are always a little hit or miss but Mr. Iglesias does seem to have gotten off to a better start than most likely because of the talents of the Gabriel Iglesias.

The goofy series about a high school teacher kicks off with Gabe prepping his kids for college.

In total, another 6 episodes got added to Netflix today but unfortunately, we’ll have to now wait to see if Netflix decides to renew for future episodes.

Riding Faith (2020)

Genre: Drama, Children

Director: Paco Aguilar

Cast: John Schneider, T.C. Stallings, Grace Van Dien, Marisa Brown, Jimmy Deshler

Runtime: 81 mins

Finally, we move onto Riding Faith or Hope Ranch as it’s otherwise known as.

The feel-good family movie is about a family ranch facing foreclosure and the family’s efforts to keep it going. It may feel very familiar to those who love Heartland on Netflix and that’s because it strikes similar beats.

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for June 17th

On the movie side, we saw yesterday’s new horror movie The Darkness peek its head into the top 10. The sports documentary added last Friday, Magnetic has slowly been rising and has now hit the number 5 spot. Sadly, Da 5 Bloods has lost its number 1 position to the viral hit that is 365 Days.

Over on the TV side, apart from a gradual rise for ABC’s final season of How to Get Away with Murder there’s not a huge new series burning up the top 10.

# Movies TV Series 1 365 Days 13 Reasons Why 2 Da 5 Bloods Alexa & Katie 3 The Guest Space Force 4 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs F is for Family 5 Magnetic Avatar: The Last Airbender 6 Despicable Me Pokemon Journeys: The Series 7 The Help How to Get Away with Murder 8 The Night Clerk Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 9 Clueless Fuller House 10 The Darkness Queer Eye

What are you watching on Netflix today?