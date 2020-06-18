New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 18th, 2020

We’re just one day away from the end of the working week and Netflix has added 18 new titles today but with one major caveat, most of them are Arabic titles. There are still some other highlights though as we’ll cover plus take a look at the top 10 movies & series on Netflix for June 18th.
A Whisker Away (2020)
Genre: Animation
Director: Jun’ichi Satô, Tomotaka Shibayama
Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi, Mirai Shida, Kôichi Yamadera
It’s been a great month for new anime on Netflix so far in June and that continues today with the release of A Whisker Away.
The move is about a girl who transforms into a cat in the attempts to get closer to her crush.
The Nut Job (2014)
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Crime, Family
Director: Peter Lepeniotis
Cast: Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl
Writer: Peter Lepeniotis, Lorne Cameron, Peter Lepeniotis (story by), Daniel Woo (story by), Robert Reece (additional screenplay material)
Runtime: 85 min
If the kids have yet to go back to school, The Nut Job is a great movie for them to rewatch as it returns to Netflix today.
The excellently animated movie features an all-star cast and is about a squirrel that creates a plan to stock up on nuts for winter by robbing a store.
The Order (Season 2)
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Cast: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco
Writer: Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen
Making its second season return to Netflix today is the Original series, The Order.
We once again join the teen supernatural drama in following the war between werewolves and those that practice dark magic.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 18th
17 New Movies Added Today
- A Whisker Away (2020) Netflix Original
- Alexandria … Why? (1979)
- Alexandria: Again and Forever (Iskanderija, kaman oue kaman) (1989)
- An Egyptian Story (Hadduta misrija) (1982)
- Cairo Station (1958)
- Dark Waters (1956)
- Destiny (1997)
- El límite infinito ()
- Lola Igna (2019)
- One Take (2020) Netflix Original
- Return of the Prodigal Son (Awdat al ibn al dal) (1976)
- Saladin (El Naser Salah el Dine) (1963)
- Stray Bullet (2010)
- The Blazing Sun (Struggle in the Valley) (1954)
- The Emigrant (1994)
- The Land (1970)
- The Nut Job (2014)
1 New TV Series Added Today
- The Order (Season 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix
Quite a few significant shifts in the top 10s today. Mr. Iglesias has shot up to number 2 on the Netflix TV chart. Part 2 arrived on Netflix yesterday.
On the movie front, the newly added Magnetic continues rising and has hit number 3. Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse returns to the top 10 likely aided by some of the news recently.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US (June 18th)
- 365 Days
- Da 5 Bloods
- Magnetic
- The Darkness
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- The Guest
- Despicable Me
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Help
- The Grinch
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US (June 18th)
- 13 Reasons Why
- Mr. Iglesias
- Space Force
- Alexa & Katie
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- F is for Family
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- How to Get Away with Murder
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 1
- Fuller House
