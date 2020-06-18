New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 18th, 2020

We’re just one day away from the end of the working week and Netflix has added 18 new titles today but with one major caveat, most of them are Arabic titles. There are still some other highlights though as we’ll cover plus take a look at the top 10 movies & series on Netflix for June 18th.

We’ll get into the full lists of what’s new on Netflix in a second but before, let’s take a look at our favorite new releases today.

A Whisker Away (2020)

Genre: Animation

Director: Jun’ichi Satô, Tomotaka Shibayama

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Hiroaki Ogi, Mirai Shida, Kôichi Yamadera

It’s been a great month for new anime on Netflix so far in June and that continues today with the release of A Whisker Away.

The move is about a girl who transforms into a cat in the attempts to get closer to her crush.

The Nut Job (2014)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Crime, Family

Director: Peter Lepeniotis

Cast: Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Liam Neeson, Katherine Heigl

Writer: Peter Lepeniotis, Lorne Cameron, Peter Lepeniotis (story by), Daniel Woo (story by), Robert Reece (additional screenplay material)

Runtime: 85 min

If the kids have yet to go back to school, The Nut Job is a great movie for them to rewatch as it returns to Netflix today.

The excellently animated movie features an all-star cast and is about a squirrel that creates a plan to stock up on nuts for winter by robbing a store.

The Order (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco

Writer: Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen

Making its second season return to Netflix today is the Original series, The Order.

We once again join the teen supernatural drama in following the war between werewolves and those that practice dark magic.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 18th

17 New Movies Added Today

A Whisker Away (2020) Netflix Original

Alexandria … Why? (1979)

Alexandria: Again and Forever (Iskanderija, kaman oue kaman) (1989)

An Egyptian Story (Hadduta misrija) (1982)

Cairo Station (1958)

Dark Waters (1956)

Destiny (1997)

El límite infinito ()

Lola Igna (2019)

One Take (2020) Netflix Original

Return of the Prodigal Son (Awdat al ibn al dal) (1976)

Saladin (El Naser Salah el Dine) (1963)

Stray Bullet (2010)

The Blazing Sun (Struggle in the Valley) (1954)

The Emigrant (1994)

The Land (1970)

The Nut Job (2014)

1 New TV Series Added Today

The Order (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix

Quite a few significant shifts in the top 10s today. Mr. Iglesias has shot up to number 2 on the Netflix TV chart. Part 2 arrived on Netflix yesterday.

On the movie front, the newly added Magnetic continues rising and has hit number 3. Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse returns to the top 10 likely aided by some of the news recently.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US (June 18th)

365 Days Da 5 Bloods Magnetic The Darkness Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Guest Despicable Me Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Help The Grinch

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US (June 18th)

13 Reasons Why Mr. Iglesias Space Force Alexa & Katie Avatar: The Last Airbender F is for Family Pokémon Journeys: The Series How to Get Away with Murder Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 1 Fuller House

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.