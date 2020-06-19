New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 19th, 2020

Happy Friday and we can’t quite tell whether it’s a busy day or a quiet day for new releases. In total, the US saw 11 new titles added today however, most Originals are international releases. Let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today plus the top 10 movies and top 10 TV series currently on Netflix.
If you’re wondering what’s coming up on Netflix US over the weekend, the truth is not a whole lot. Tomorrow, we’ll see the release of the K-drama series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and on Sunday we’ll see the release of Goldie and A24’s Woodshock. Those are in addition to another episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.
Let’s now take a look at what’s new on Netflix today.
Feel the Beat (2020)
Genre: Drama
Director: Elissa Down
Cast: Enrico Colantoni, Sofia Carson, Dennis Andres, Wolfgang Novogratz
Sofia Carson seems to be the major draw for this title as it’s plastered among all the promotional material. The new family comedy is about a dance teacher who after failing to make it big on Broadway, returns home to teach young kids the art of performance instead.
Early audience reviews seem strong for the title while critics have called it a formulaic title that will likely get lost amongst the other countless titles in the genre on Netflix.
Floor Is Lava (Season 1)
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Rutledge Wood
If you’ve been enjoying Community on Netflix, you may have gotten to the episode where Abed creates a game of Floor is Lava. This new reality series takes that concept and makes it a game show.
10 episodes just dropped on Netflix and sees teams of contestants face wild challenges having to leap on different objects all while avoiding touching the floor.
The Politician (Season 2)
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer
Writer: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy
Missing your Ryan Murphy since Hollywood hit Netflix? Well, it’s time to dive into the world of The Politician again only months after the last season hit.
We’ll be following Ben Platt in his new campaign race with bigger stakes and a bigger reward.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 19th, 2020
6 New Movies Added Today
- Disclosure (2020) Netflix Original
- Elevator Baby (2019)
- Feel the Beat (2020) Netflix Original
- Lost Bullet (Balle perdue) (2020) Netflix Original
- One-Way to Tomorrow (2020) Netflix Original
- Wasp Network (2019)
5 New TV Series Added Today
- Babies (Part 2) Netflix Original
- Floor Is Lava (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Girls from Ipanema (Most Beautiful Thing) (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Rhyme Time Town (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Politician (Season 2) Netflix Original
Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for June 19th
Let’s dive into the top 10 movies and series. The Order season 2 instantly rocketed up the TV charts but failed to unseat 13 Reasons Why which continues to dominate the top 10 several weeks after the release of the final season.
On the movie side, the animated Spider-Man movie has risen a couple of places as has Magnetic now at an all-time high of position 3 and The Darkness closely follows.
You can find a full list of what’s popular on Netflix today for other regions right here.
|#
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|365 Days
|13 Reasons Why
|2
|Da 5 Bloods
|The Order
|3
|Magnetic
|Mr. Iglesias
|4
|The Darkness
|Space Force
|5
|Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|6
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|F is for Family
|7
|Despicable Me
|Alexa & Katie
|8
|The Guest
|Pokémon Journeys: The Series
|9
|The Grinch
|How to Get Away with Murder
|10
|The Help
|Fuller House
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.