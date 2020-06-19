New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 19th, 2020

Happy Friday and we can’t quite tell whether it’s a busy day or a quiet day for new releases. In total, the US saw 11 new titles added today however, most Originals are international releases. Let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today plus the top 10 movies and top 10 TV series currently on Netflix.

If you’re wondering what’s coming up on Netflix US over the weekend, the truth is not a whole lot. Tomorrow, we’ll see the release of the K-drama series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and on Sunday we’ll see the release of Goldie and A24’s Woodshock. Those are in addition to another episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

Let’s now take a look at what’s new on Netflix today.

Feel the Beat (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Elissa Down

Cast: Enrico Colantoni, Sofia Carson, Dennis Andres, Wolfgang Novogratz

Sofia Carson seems to be the major draw for this title as it’s plastered among all the promotional material. The new family comedy is about a dance teacher who after failing to make it big on Broadway, returns home to teach young kids the art of performance instead.

Early audience reviews seem strong for the title while critics have called it a formulaic title that will likely get lost amongst the other countless titles in the genre on Netflix.

Floor Is Lava (Season 1)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rutledge Wood

If you’ve been enjoying Community on Netflix, you may have gotten to the episode where Abed creates a game of Floor is Lava. This new reality series takes that concept and makes it a game show.

10 episodes just dropped on Netflix and sees teams of contestants face wild challenges having to leap on different objects all while avoiding touching the floor.

The Politician (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Zoey Deutch, Ben Platt, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer

Writer: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

Missing your Ryan Murphy since Hollywood hit Netflix? Well, it’s time to dive into the world of The Politician again only months after the last season hit.

We’ll be following Ben Platt in his new campaign race with bigger stakes and a bigger reward.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 19th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

Disclosure (2020) Netflix Original

Elevator Baby (2019)

Feel the Beat (2020) Netflix Original

Lost Bullet (Balle perdue) (2020) Netflix Original

One-Way to Tomorrow (2020) Netflix Original

Wasp Network (2019)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Babies (Part 2) Netflix Original

Floor Is Lava (Season 1) Netflix Original

Girls from Ipanema (Most Beautiful Thing) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Politician (Season 2) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for June 19th

Let’s dive into the top 10 movies and series. The Order season 2 instantly rocketed up the TV charts but failed to unseat 13 Reasons Why which continues to dominate the top 10 several weeks after the release of the final season.

On the movie side, the animated Spider-Man movie has risen a couple of places as has Magnetic now at an all-time high of position 3 and The Darkness closely follows.

You can find a full list of what’s popular on Netflix today for other regions right here.

# Movies TV Series 1 365 Days 13 Reasons Why 2 Da 5 Bloods The Order 3 Magnetic Mr. Iglesias 4 The Darkness Space Force 5 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Avatar: The Last Airbender 6 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse F is for Family 7 Despicable Me Alexa & Katie 8 The Guest Pokémon Journeys: The Series 9 The Grinch How to Get Away with Murder 10 The Help Fuller House

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.