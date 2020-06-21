New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 21st, 2020

Welcome to your final daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ll be taking a look at what’s new on Netflix over the weekend, a look back at everything new on Netflix this week and dive into the top 10s for June 21st, 2020.

Today, we also got a new episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. This week, in the lead up to the November election, Hasan takes aim at the election itself asking if America is doing elections wrong.

We’ve just released our look at the next 7 days on Netflix so keep an eye out for all the goodness coming up there.

Here’s a couple of highlights from this weekend’s new additions before we dive into the full lists:

Woodshock (2017)

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Joe Cole, Pilou Asbæk, Steph DuVall

The headline title for the weekend is the A24 movie featuring Kirsten Dunst. It’s a horror movie that split audiences and critics when it released (a common trait of movies in the genre) and is about a young woman who is facing a strange reality after she begins taking new medication.

It’s certainly not going to be for everyone but anyone who knows us at What’s on Netflix will know we’re up for anything that A24 throws Netflix’s way.

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Minami Takahashi, Maaya Uchida, Ai Kayano

You may still be slowly making your way through all the seasons of One Piece added to Netflix or Pokemon Journeys but Netflix added yet another big anime series this weekend in the form of Food Wars.

24 episodes of the cooking-themed battle show were added today.

Netflix has added a bunch of anime to Netflix throughout June, you can catch our review of the best titles added here.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 21st

2 New Movies Added Today

Goldie (2019)

Woodshock (2017)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix

Absolutely nothing is getting 365 Days off from the movie top spot but there’s lots of movement elsewhere. Feel the Beat and Lost Bullet are the two new movies that have shot to the top of the movie chart.

Over on the TV side, the new reality series Floor is Lava has taken the top spot whereas The Order is holding strong at number 2.

# Movies TV Series 1 365 Days Floor is Lava 2 Lost Bullet The Order 3 Feel the Beat 13 Reasons Why 4 Magnetic Space Force 5 The Nut Job Avatar: The Last Airbender 6 Da 5 Bloods Mr. Iglesias 7 Wasp Network The Politician 8 The Darkness F is for Family 9 Baby Mama Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 10 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sweet Magnolias

Every New Releases on Netflix This Past Week

36 New Movies Added This Week

A Whisker Away (2020) Netflix Original

Alexandria … Why? (1979)

Alexandria: Again and Forever (Iskanderija, kaman oue kaman) (1989)

An Egyptian Story (Hadduta misrija) (1982)

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (2018)

Baby Mama (2008)

Cairo Station (1958)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Dark Waters (1956)

Destiny (1997)

Disclosure (2020) Netflix Original

El límite infinito ()

Elevator Baby (2019)

Feel the Beat (2020) Netflix Original

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Goldie (2019)

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Lola Igna (2019)

Lost Bullet (Balle perdue) (2020) Netflix Original

One Take (2020) Netflix Original

One-Way to Tomorrow (2020) Netflix Original

Orgazmo (1997)

Return of the Prodigal Son (Awdat al ibn al dal) (1976)

Riding Faith (2020)

Saladin (El Naser Salah el Dine) (1963)

Stray Bullet (2010)

The Blazing Sun (Struggle in the Valley) (1954)

The Darkness (2016)

The Emigrant (1994)

The Land (1970)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

The Unbeatables (2015)

Wasp Network (2019)

Wira (2019)

Woodshock (2017)

13 New TV Series Added This Week