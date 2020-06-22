New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 22nd, 2020

Happy Monday and Netflix has four new titles to discover today although many are international pickups. Here’s a recap of the daily new releases plus we’ll also take a look at what’s happening on the top 10 movie and TV series charts too.

This week is remarkably quiet for new Netflix releases this week so as per usual, expect Netflix to be firing on all cylinders with new announcements. That’s certainly been the case thus far today with the news of the new Transformers coming, a release date for Lucifer season 5A and the news Netflix is picking up Cobra Kai.

Now let’s get into our two highlights for today’s new releases and one final plug, you can see a full list of what was added to Netflix last week here.

Dark Skies (2013)

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Scott Stewart

Cast: Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton, Dakota Goyo, Kadan Rockett

Writer: Scott Stewart

Runtime: 97 min

Making its return to Netflix today is the horror movie Dark Skies. It was last seen on Netflix back in late 2016.

It’s about a family struggling to deal with the fact aliens are invading their home and terrorizing their children.

As always when it comes to movies from this particular genre, review scores are fairly divided so we’d likely suggest giving it a go and seeing how your opinion differs.

Kappela (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Suresh Babu, Muhammed Musthafa

Cast: Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, Sudhi Koppa

Runtime: 111 mins

Our international highlight today is from India and is the new romantic comedy Kappela with some top stars from the region. It’s seen some great reviews thus far and will no doubt feature in our Indian movie roundup later this month.

It’s a typical Bollywood style girl meets boy story but has already gotten great reviews thus far.

If you want to watch the trailer below, be sure to turn on English subtitles.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 22nd

4 New Movies Added Today

Chaman Bahaar (2020)

Dark Skies (2013)

Kappela (2020)

The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017)

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for June 22nd

Not much has changed at the top end of the top 10 movies and TV charts going into the first day of the week.

The Polish movie 365 Days still resides at the top of the movie chart and Floor is Lava still holds top spot on the TV series side.

The Office has crept onto the TV series list again which is a regular occurrence for the series.

Interestingly on the movie side is Wasp Network holding its position at number 7.

You can see how the US list compares to other regions’ most popular Netflix titles here.

# Movies TV Series 1 365 Days Floor is Lava 2 Lost Bullet The Order 3 Feel the Beat 13 Reasons Why 4 The Nut Job Space Force 5 Baby Mama The Politician 6 Magnetic Avatar: The Last Airbender 7 Wasp Network Mr. Iglesias 8 Da 5 Bloods F is for Family 9 The Darkness Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 10 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Office

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments.