New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 23rd, 2020

Three new titles were added to Netflix today and there’s been some minor changes in the daily top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix too. Here’s what’s new on Netflix in the United States for June 23rd, 2020.

As we mentioned in our daily roundup yesterday, this week is going to be much lighter on releases that weeks previous. Instead, we’re seeing lots of news drop about what’s coming soon to Netflix and we expect that to continue. Just this morning, Netflix announced that Aardman will be producing the next Chicken Run movie.

Here’s a look at the three new titles added to Netflix today:

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Cast: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles

Writer: Carina Adly MacKenzie

The CW’s lineup is pretty strong right now partly down to a stellar second season from the romantic sci-fi series reboot that is Roswell, New Mexico.

The second season seems to have hit its stride. This season, we see Liz trying to move away from Roswell after the traumatic events of season 1.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Eric Notarnicola

Cast: Eric André

Eric Andre makes his Netflix stand-up debut today around the world. His new special is close to an hour and features the rather extravagant, goofy and dark humor you’d come to expect from the comedian.

Filmed in New Orleans, the new special covers fast-food, autofill on your phone and the TV series Cops.

Slasher (Seasons 1-3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Dean McDermott, Joanne Vannicola, Paula Brancati, Christopher Jacot

Writer: Aaron Martin

All three seasons have returned to Netflix today after a few months away from the service due to licensing issues however, we’re always happy to give the horror series a nod as it’s an underappreciated gem on Netflix.

The horror series is best described as Scream the series but actually made for adults rather than the MTV series. It’s an anthology series that kicks off each new season with a new masked killer on the loose.

Top 10 TV Series & Movies on Netflix for June 23rd

Diving into the top 10s today and we can see a few notable changes. Da 5 Bloods is slowly moving out of the movie list and this may be F is for Family’s last day in the top 10 TV series too.

Elsewhere, The Office continues creeping up in the top 10 TV series list but Floor is Lava remains at the top spot.

Below is the full list of the top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix for the past 24 hours. You can find more regional lists to what’s popular on Netflix right now here.