New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 24th, 2020

Five brand new Netflix Originals just touched down on Netflix today and we’re here to take you through them plus also dive into the top 10 TV series and top 10 movies on Netflix right now in the United States for June 24th, 2020.

It’s been a busier news week this week as opposed to heavy on new releases as demonstrated by a couple of lackluster days. Just today, we’ve got word on all the July 2020 releases so keep an eye out for updates there.

Now let’s dive into the highlights of today’s new releases, the full list and what’s hot on Netflix right now.

Lenox Hill (Special Episode)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: John Boockvar, David Langer, Mirtha Macri, Amanda Little Richardson

Lenox Hill has been one of the best new docu-series on Netflix so far in 2020 and it’s back shortly after its first season dropped on Netflix on June 10th, 2020.

The new special episode, named “pandemic” is the ninth episode that makes up season 1 of the series and looks into how the hospital has been handling the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. New York was hit particularly hard with the pandemic so this 30-minute special provides fascinating insight from the front line.

Athlete A (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

Runtime: 103 min

Sticking in the documentary arena is Athlete A which is an important expose on abuse that took place in the USA Gymnastics team.

Following some of the reported who led the story as early as August 2016, you’ll discover the vast cover-up that took place for over two decades.

It’s superbly produced and comes from the director of An Inconvenient Sequel in the case of Bonni Cohen.

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Gaspar Antillo

Cast: Jorge Garcia, Luis Gnecco, Gastón Pauls, Alejandro Goic

Both new movies added to Netflix today are foreign titles and while the Hindu title will likely be very popular in India, Nobody Knows I’m Here will likely travel a little further despite being in Spanish.

The title follows the life of Memo Garrido who was a famous child singer and now lives his days lonely and afraid of his past. That’s until someone new arrives in his life and gives him a renewed purpose.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 24th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Athlete A (2020) Netflix Original

Bulbbul (2020) Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Crazy Delicious (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lenox Hill (Special Episode) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV series on Netflix for June 24th, 2020

The Nut Job has dethroned 365 Days from the top 10 movies list at long last but Floor is Lava still holds strong as the most popular TV series currently in the United States.

Elsewhere in the TV series list, Hannibal has risen to number 9 with Sweet Magnolias dropping in.

Most Popular Movies on Netflix

The Nut Job 365 Days Feel the Beat Lost Bullet Love Baby Mama Wasp Network Magnetic Despicable Me The Darkness

Most Popular TV series on Netflix

Floor is Lava The Order 13 Reasons Why Avatar: The Last Airbender Space Force The Politician The Office Fuller House Hannibal Sweet Magnolias

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.