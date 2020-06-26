New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 26th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix has concluded its lackluster lineup with a couple of great new titles but generally, today is rather lackluster too with the headline title being the new Will Ferrell movie. Here’s what’s new and what’s in the Netflix top 10s for June 26th, 2020.

Before we dive into the full list of the 11 new titles now on Netflix, let’s take a look at the highlights.

This weekend, there are a few titles to look forward to including Dark (Season 3), Ride Like a Girl (2019), and a few foreign titles dropping on Sunday.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: David Dobkin

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Will Ferrell, Jamie Demetriou

Runtime: 123 mins

The big movie of the week and perhaps the biggest comedy release of the year for Netflix is Will Ferrell’s new movie based on the Eurovision Song Contest.

The movie also stars Rachel McAdams and is about two budding stars hoping to make it big at the biggest song contest in the world.

It’s camp, stupid and as with many movies in the genre, has divided critics and likely audiences will have a love it or hate it relationship too.

All For Love (Amar y Vivir) (Season 1)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Ana María Estupiñán, Carlos Torres, Yuri Vargas, Jim Muñoz

Telenovas always do quite well on Netflix and also series with plenty of episodes. That’s something All For Love has!

In total 69 episodes dropped on Netflix today each with a runtime of about 40 minutes.

The series follows a country boy who is searching for sister but ends up falling into a world of crime after falling for a singer.

Home Game (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Our final highlight today is a new docu-series (which has no trailer available outside of Netflix – grr!!) and follows various sports that aren’t well-known that are played around the world.

New Releases on Netflix for June 26th, 2020

8 New Movies Added Today

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) Netflix Original

Kasanova (2019)

Ordinary People (2016)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

Seven (Tamil) (2019)

Straight Up (2019)

Thackeray (2019)

Vivah (2006)

3 New TV Series Added Today

All For Love (Amar y Vivir) (Season 1) Netflix Original

Home Game (Season 1) Netflix Original

Twogether (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 TV Series and Movies on Netflix for June 26th

Finally, let’s run through the daily top 10 movies and TV series list! There’s been a few notable changes. The first is that thanks to Tiktok, social media and a buttload of tabloid newspapers jumping on, Love has catapulted up the movie list to number 4. If you enjoyed 365 Days, this movie is for you.

Elsewhere, Athlete A, the new Original documentary has hit number 7.

On the TV front, Hannibal peaks its head into the top 10 again (something we wrote about this morning about its newfound popularity) whereas The Office continues to reside in the top 10 but the reality game show Floor is Lava takes top spot.

Most Watched Movies on Netflix for June 26th

The Nut Job 365 Days Feel the Beat Love Lost Bullet Baby Mama Athlete A Wasp Network Despicable Me Magnetic

Most Watched TV Series on Netflix for June 26th