New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 5th, 2020

14 new movies and TV series have hit Netflix today plus we'll be taking a look at the Netflix top 10s for June 5th, 2020.

Over the weekend you can look forward to the latest season of Queen of the South and the Polish equivalent of 50 Shades of Grey.

Now, let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today.

13 Reasons Why (Season 4)

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn

Writer: Brian Yorkey

It’s the end of one of Netflix’s most popular teen dramas that it has produced under its Netflix Original library.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

“Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.”

There’s also an excellent writeup on Decider by Meghan O’Keefe on the impact of 13 Reasons Why has had on Netflix’s teen programming. Well worth a read.

Big Stone Gap (2014)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Adriana Trigiani

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Ashley Judd, Whoopi Goldberg, Judith Ivey

Writer: Adriana Trigiani

Runtime: 103 min

If you’ve been a fan of Sweet Magnolias or Virgin River, you may want to give this movie from 2014 a spin.

With a great cast, the rom-com is about a small-town group of friends and family that is rocked when a secret is revealed.

The Last Days of American Crime

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Olivier Megaton

Cast: Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, Edgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster

Writer: Karl Gajdusek (screenplay by), Karl Gajdusek (story by), Greg Tocchini (based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel created by), Rick Remender (comic book), Rick Remender (screenwriter)

Runtime: 148 min

The premise of this movie is perhaps reason enough alone to give it a try. It’s about the US in the future where crime comes to a halt after the government puts out a signal that prevents it from happening.

Early reviews for the title aren’t amazing for the title, sadly. Most seem to criticize the direction of the movie and that it’s far too long.

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments.