New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 7th, 2020

It's the end of the week and welcome to the final recap of what's new on Netflix where we're covering all the new weekend additions plus we'll also take a look back at the full list of new releases on Netflix. Finally, we'll be taking a look at what's popular on Netflix US for June 7th too.

Before we get into the lists, let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the new releases.

The Night Clerk

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Michael Cristofer

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas, Helen Hunt, John Leguizamo

With Knives Out heading to Amazon Prime, we’re happy that we are getting the other Ana de Armas crime drama that released last year.

The movie is a murder mystery where a hotel’s night clerk is pulled into an investigation after a murder on his shift.

Reviews are fairly mixed with audiences scores being far more favorable.

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Alice Braga, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, Veronica Falcón

If you love either Ozark or Breaking Bad and haven’t check out Queen of the South yet, there’s never been a better time.

The series follows Teresa’s journey from being a drug runner’s spouse to the head of a drug empire. All four seasons are now on Netflix with a fifth on the way.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 7th

4 New Movies Added Today

365 Days (2020)

Forensic (2020)

Project Papa (2018)

The Night Clerk (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Recap of What’s New on Netflix This Week

82 new titles hit Netflix this week.

64 New Movies Added This Week

122 (2019)

2 Alone in Paris (Seuls Two) (2008)

365 Days (2020)

Act of Valour (2012)

Air Force One (1997)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Before the Summer Crowds (2015)

Big Stone Gap (2014)

Can’t Complain (2007)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Chippa (2019)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (2020) Netflix Original

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless (1995)

Cook Off (2017)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Forensic (2020)

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Hostage (2005)

Hot Sweet Sour (Aci Tatli Eksi) (2017)

Hulk Vs. (2009)

Inside Man (2006)

Juice (1992)

Juwanna Mann (2002)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

Killing Gunther (2017)

Lady Bird (2017)

Lust, Caution (2007)

Malcolm X (1992)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

Mirai (2018)

Observe and Report (2009)

Our House (2018)

Planet Hulk (2010)

Priest (2011)

Project Papa (2018)

Rememory (2017)

Spelling the Dream (2020)

Starship Troopers (1997)

The Boy (2016)

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Family (2013)

The Guest (2014)

The Healer (2017)

The Help (2011)

The Lake House (2006)

The Last Days of American Crime (2020) Netflix Original

The Light of My Eyes (Nour Einy) (2010)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Queen (2006)

The Show (This Is Your Death) (2017)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Stolen (2017)

True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) Netflix Original

Twister (1996)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

West Side Story (1961)

What’s Up? (2006)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Zodiac (2007)

18 New TV Series Added This Week

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) Netflix Original

Alone (Season 6)

BAKI (Part 3) Netflix Original

Can You Hear Me? (M’entends-tu?) (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cardcaptor Sakura (Seasons 1-2)

Cocomelon (Season 1)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (Seasons 1-5)

Dear My Friends (Season 1)

Fuller House (Final Season) Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1)

Hannibal (Season 1-3)

Megalo Box (Season 1)

Midnight Diner (Season 3)

My Shy Boss (Season 1)

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Queer Eye (Season 5) Netflix Original

Revolutionary Love (Season 1)

Supernatural (Season 15)

Netflix Top 10 for June 7th, 2020

Finally, let’s dive into what’s hot on Netflix right now. The two major releases for Friday are at the top of the US charts with The Last Days of American Crime at the top movie spot and the final season of 13 Reasons Why at the top of the TV list.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

The Last Days of American Crime Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Help The Healer Clueless Uncut Gems Twister The Wrong Missy 13th Our House

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix

13 Reasons Why Space Force Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Fuller House Queer Eye Avatar: The Last Airbender Sweet Magnolias Queen of the South Dead to Me Baki

