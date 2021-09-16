New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: September 16th, 2021

Happy Thursday and continuing on from yesterday’s big drop of titles, Netflix has another 11 new movies and TV series for your viewing pleasure today. Here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix in the United States for September 16th, 2021.

If nothing below takes your fancy, we’re super excited for Squid Game here at What’s on Netflix towers. Also coming to Netflix later this week is Sex Education season 3 which if you’re looking to stay up late to watch, refer to our handy release time guide.

On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch Click for Muder (2017), the documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives and every season of the Showtime series, Penny Dreadful.

Now let’s get into what’s new on Netflix for today:

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 16th, 2021

Jaws Franchise (1975 – 1987)

Genre: Thriller

Today sees the return of the entire Jaws franchise which includes Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge.

Although none of the subsequent movies hit the heights of the first movie that’s coming up to its 50th birthday anniversary.

Of course, the entire franchise sees sharks terrorizing the population.

Safe House (2012)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Cast: Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Patrick

Writer: David Guggenheim

Runtime: 115 min

One of the two new Denzel Washington movies that have just touched down on Netflix today includes Safe House released in 2012.

The movie is about a CIA operative having to evacuate a criminal who has been compromised and hunted down.

Although Training Day (the other Denzel Washington film added today) is arguably better, that movie has been on Netflix relatively recently.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for September 16th, 2021

8 New Movies Added Today

Birth of the Dragon (2016) – PG-13 – English – A young Bruce Lee angers kung fu traditionalists by teaching outsiders, leading to a showdown with a Shaolin master in this film based on real events.

– PG-13 – English – A young Bruce Lee angers kung fu traditionalists by teaching outsiders, leading to a showdown with a Shaolin master in this film based on real events. Jaws (1975) – PG – English – When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast.

– PG – English – When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast. Jaws 2 (1978) – PG – English – Four years after the last deadly shark attacks, police chief Martin Brody fights to protect Amity Island from another killer great white.

– PG – English – Four years after the last deadly shark attacks, police chief Martin Brody fights to protect Amity Island from another killer great white. Jaws 3 (1983) – PG – English – After the staff of a marine theme park try to capture a young great white shark, they discover its mother has invaded the enclosure and is out for blood.

– PG – English – After the staff of a marine theme park try to capture a young great white shark, they discover its mother has invaded the enclosure and is out for blood. Jaws: The Revenge (1987) – PG-13 – English – After another deadly shark attack, Ellen Brody has had enough of Amity Island and moves to the Caribbean — but a great white shark follows her there.

– PG-13 – English – After another deadly shark attack, Ellen Brody has had enough of Amity Island and moves to the Caribbean — but a great white shark follows her there. My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) Netflix Original – PG – English – Robin Wiltshire’s painful childhood was rescued by Westerns. Now he lives on the frontier of his dreams, training the horses he loves for the big screen.

– PG – English – Robin Wiltshire’s painful childhood was rescued by Westerns. Now he lives on the frontier of his dreams, training the horses he loves for the big screen. Safe House (2012) – R – English – Young CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that’s come under attack and get him to a securer location.

– R – English – Young CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that’s come under attack and get him to a securer location. Training Day (2001) – R – English – A rookie cop with one day to prove himself to a veteran LAPD narcotics officer receives a crash course in his mentor’s questionable brand of justice.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Chhota Bheem (Season 3) – TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil.

– TV-Y7 – Hindi – A brave, energetic little boy with superhuman powers leads his friends on exciting adventures to guard their fellow Dholakpur villagers from evil. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

– TV-Y7 – English – Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor. The Smart Money Woman (Season 1) – TV-MA – English – Five glamorous millennials strive for success as they juggle careers, finances, love and friendships. Based on Arese Ugwu’s 2016 best-selling novel.

