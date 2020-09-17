New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: September 17th, 2020

Another day and a lot of new releases on Netflix today but it’s mostly foreign Originals and some smaller independent titles which we’re always pleased to highlight. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10 TV series and movies for the past 24 hours too.

The big release tomorrow is Ratched season one that will be arriving on Netflix around the world – you can read our full preview for Ratched on Netflix with a table of release time schedules.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for September 17th, 2020:

Residue (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Merawi Gerima

Cast: Jamal Graham, Dennis Lindsey, Obinna Nwachukwu, Derron Scott

Writer: Merawi Gerima

Runtime: 90 min

Awards: 2 wins & 1 nomination.

If you love your smaller indie movies, Residue is now on Netflix and scooped up a number of awards at various film festivals.

Here’s what you can expect diving into Residue now on Netflix:

“A young screenwriter returns to his hometown to write a script based on his childhood and discovers his neighborhood has been gentrified.”

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020)

Genre: Kids, Animated

Director: Gary Andrews

Cast: Lizzie Waterworth-Santo, Emma Tate, Sue Elliot Nicholls, Tamsin Heatley, Wayne Forester, Aidan Cook

Runtime: 61 mins

Netflix has picked up a couple of big British animated cartoons this year with Thomas & Friends being the biggest example. Now Netflix US is getting the brand new Horrid Henry movie exclusively in the United States.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Worlds collide when Henry makes plans to spend Saturday on the sofa watching a “Gross Class Zero” marathon — and his favorite characters come to life!”

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Fantasy

Cast: Greg Chun, Erica Mendez, Cristina Vee, David Lodge, Yuichi Nakamura, Nana Mizuki

This series is akin to the likes of Castlevania that have done incredibly well on Netflix and this series is undoubtedly trying to follow in its footsteps.

Throughout Dragon’s Dogma, we follow Ethan who is looking to take out the dragon who stole his heart and must do so before his humanity fades away.

It’s also worth noting that Dragon’s Dogma also has one of the best intro sequences for a Netflix series so far in 2020.

It mines some excellent video-game IP which Netflix is doing frequently more (see our upcoming preview guide for more info on those).

