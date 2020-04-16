New Releases on Netflix US: April 16th, 2020

Continuing on from yesterday’s large batch of new Originals, there’s plenty more to be watching today too. In total, 11 new titles were added to Netflix US for April 16th. Here’s a full recap of what’s new plus some highlights too.

Believe it or not, there’s, even more, to look forward to in the US over the next few days too. The big highlight from tomorrow is Sergio but there’s also a couple of titles to watch over the weekend too. The end of the month is looking particularly strong too.

Now let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix today:

Catfish (2010)

Genre: Documentary, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

Cast: Nev Schulman, Ariel Schulman, Henry Joost, Angela Wesselman-Pierce

Runtime: 87 min

Before Netflix earned its coveted position as creating the world’s most popular documentaries it was down to titles like Catfish to capture that audience before.

This 2010 titles that to this day remains relevant ten years later is a fascinating and harrowing look into the world of catfishing.

Specifically, it covers a young photographer who falls in love with a girl but all isn’t what it seems.

Despicable Me (2010)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews

Runtime: 95 min

Featured in our cover photo above is the 2010 movie from Illumination Pictures that sparked off the Minions revolution.

The original movie is about a villain named Gru who lands three orphans on his door who constantly disrupts his plans to steal the moon.

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music, Mystery

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Cast: Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Alden Ehrenreich, Ralph Fiennes

Runtime: 106 min

The Coen Brothers are known for some excellent movies and Hail, Ceaser! definitely sits up there among their finest.

The plot revolves around a Hollywood fixer who operated during the 1950s whose job was primarily to keep the talent on the side of the studios.

The movie was nominated for an Oscar but also scored plenty of awards and other nominations too.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for April 16th

8 New Movies Added Today

Alelí (2019)

Catfish (2010)

Despicable Me (2010)

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Maurício Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2019)

Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015)

Stunt School (Asli Gibidir) (2019)

3 New TV Series Added Today