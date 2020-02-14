New Releases on Netflix: Valentine’s Day 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day and in case you’re not headed out tonight, Netflix has quite a few new titles to make you forget about the crushing loneliness eating you from inside. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for February 14th, 2020!

It’s been a solid week for new releases on Netflix with five new titles added yesterday and a further 11 titles added on February 12th.

Looks to look forward to over the weekend too. On Sunday, some fantastic movies are due for release including By The Sea, Miss Virginia, Mr. Right and more!

Let’s get through today’s highlights before diving into the full list of 11 new titles today.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019) N

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Director: Will Becher, Richard Phelan

Cast: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Chris Morrell, Andy Nyman

Runtime: 86 min

Language: English

Awards: Nominated for 1 BAFTA Film Award. Another 1 win & 3 nominations.

Aardman Animations are masters at their craft and they continue their domination in their field (first pun) with the second movie in the Shaun the Sheep universe.

In this outing, Shaun is faced with an alien that crash lands near to his farm but goes out of his way to protect it from the clutches of an evil organization.

This movie will also find its way into select cinemas over the next few weeks in the US so if you fancy watching the big screen, go and hunt it down.

This is a great family hit for the whole family where no one will have a baaad time. (I’m sorry.)

The Foreigner (2017)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Katie Leung, Jackie Chan, Rufus Jones, Mark Tandy

Runtime: 113 min

Looking for some action for the weekend? Jackie Chan stars in this well-regarded 2017 flick that sees a restauranteur traveling to Ireland to take revenge on the killers of his daughter.

Many Netflix regions already have The Foreigner which was released as a Netflix Original three years ago to coincide with its US theatrical release date.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski

Runtime: 104 min

Despite being Valentine’s day, you may be interested in some other festive fun. That’s when the sequel to Bad Moms is up your alley. The comedy sees our stressed-out Moms getting ready for Christmas when disaster strikes. Their own Moms are in town.

We were originally expecting A Bad Moms Christmas on February 1st but after it missed the day’s releases, we weren’t sure whether it would eventually be added.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for February 14th

8 New Movies Added Today

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019) Netflix Original

Cuddle Weather (2019)

Isi & Ossi (2020) Netflix Original

Liefling (2010)

Panipat – The Great Betrayal (2019)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Ghost and the Tout (2018)

3 New TV Series Added Today