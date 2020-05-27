New Releases on Netflix & What’s Popular: May 27th, 2020

Happy Wednesday and welcome to your daily roundup of what’s new and what’s currently popular on Netflix in the US. Here’s a roundup of the five new titles on Netflix for May 27th, 2020.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Jeffrey Epstein

It’s a story that’s shocked and continues to dominate headlines and will no doubt continue to for years. Jeffery Epstein is the well-connected billionaire turned sex offender who used his power and money to carry out unimaginable acts.

Four episodes in total have been added to Netflix that delve into the history and individual stories.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Brad Furman

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, William H. Macy

Runtime: 118 min

The movie pick of the day is The Lincoln Lawyer featuring Matthew McConaughey who plays Mick Haller. It’s about a lawyer who is defending a client who not only committed the crime but did other high profile crimes too.

The movie comes from Lionsgate Pictures.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 27th

3 New Movies Added Today

El límite infinito (2020)

I’m No Longer Here (2019)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix for May 27th

Uncut Gems which arrived on Netflix on Monday has shot to the top of the movies list closely followed by another Sandler movie, Just Go With It.

On the TV front, the feel-good series Sweet Magnolias is still at the top with History 101 rising on Netflix to the number 3 spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix US (May 27th) 1. Sweet Magnolias

2. Avatar: The Last Airbender

3. History 101

4. Dead to Me

5. Riverdale

6. The Flash

7. Outer Banks

8. White Lines

9. Selling Sunset

