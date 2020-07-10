New Releases & What’s Popular on Netflix: July 10th, 2020

Today’s new releases on Netflix in the United States focuses on the brand new summer blockbuster in the form of The Old Guard. There’s also a few new kids series and a couple of other highlights as we’ll cover below. We’ll also take a look at the top 10 movies and TV series for July 10th, 2020 too.

Before we dive into the new titles available in the US today, it’s worth noting there are not any new titles scheduled for release over the weekend. There is, however, plenty still to look forward to in July 2020 so keep an eye on those titles here.

Here’s what we’ll be watching over the weekend:

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Zac Efron

Netflix hasn’t had a great travel documentary in a while with The Dark Tourist being the best in recent memory. Now, Zac Efron (yes, the chap who was in High School Musical) is heading around the world venturing to locations such as Iceland, France, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Iquitos.

Early reviews have been extremely positive however I feel like your enjoyment out of the show will ultimately come down to your preference of Zac Efron himself.

The Old Guard (2020)

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari

All of the big media fuss is going to be surrounding The Old Guard today. The new comic-book movie adaptation features Charlize Theron who plays one of several mercenaries in an elite band who cannot be killed.

The movie is enjoying excellent reviews akin to Extraction released a few months prior.

The Twelve (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Werner Gielis

Finally today, we wanted to feature this new Dutch series that’s going to be a must-watch for any crime drama fan.

Here’s the official description for the series:

Twelve jurors — ordinary people with struggles of their own — must decide the case of a woman accused of killing her best friend and her own daughter.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 10th

5 New Movies Added Today

Hole in the Wall (2016)

Mama’s Boy (2018)

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) Netflix Original

The Old Guard (2020)

Your Excellency (2019)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hello Ninja (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Twelve (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix US for July 10th

The Lorax holds on to position number 1 although we have a feeling The Old Guard will be replacing that tomorrow. Elsewhere, Double Jeopardy has re-entered the top 10 and Elf is also doing well considering we’re still several months away from the dreaded holiday season.

On the TV side, the top 10 looks almost identical to previous days with Unsolved Mysteries still carrying top spot and Warrior Nun in a close second.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Lorax Desperados Only I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry The Town Patriots Day Mucho Mucho Amor Elf Double Jeopardy 365 Days

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US