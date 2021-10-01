Over 70 New Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix for October 1st, 2021

Happy first of the month and today saw the release of over 70 new movies and TV shows on Netflix in the United States. That’s more than the originally advertised 47 new releases so let’s dig into them below. As always, we’ll also check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for the first of the month too.

A bunch of big movies and TV shows left Netflix today but we want to give you warning of the two major movies leaving tomorrow. That includes Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2017) and Tales From the Hood 2 (2018).

If you’re outside the United States, we’ve also got roundups available for you including for those in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 1st

We’ll have a full roundup of more highlights but for now, here are three of the biggest titles to have landed on Netflix today:

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards

Writer: Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld

Runtime: 22 min

Awards: Won 10 Primetime Emmys. 74 wins & 186 nominations total

For sitcom fans, it’s been a rough few years on Netflix if you’re in the US. There’s been a number of sitcoms removed over the years (other regions have a very different picture) but that slow bleed is stemmed today with all 9 seasons consisting of 180 episodes being added to Netflix globally today.

The show about nothing dominated the airwaves in the 90s and if anyone can make the show super relevant again it’s going to be Netflix. In case you’re not familiar, Seinfeld follows the comic Jerry and his three friends finding their way through life.

Spy Kids Franchise

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas

All three movies (the fourth movie doesn’t exist in our mind) in the Spy Kids franchise just touched down on Netflix complimenting Netflix’s own entry, We Can Be Heroes which still holds the accolade as being the movie that’s dominated the Netflix top 10s the most in 2021.

All three movies are directed by Robert Rodriguez and is about siblings with top-tier gadgets taking on criminal masterminds.

Maid (Limited Series)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke

Writer: Molly Smith Metzler

Runtime: 50 mins

Not only did we see lots of licensed movies added today, but Netflix also has a handful of its own titles given it’s a Friday.

The Netflix Original lineup today is headlined by the new limited series, Maid which comes from Molly Smith Metzler and is based on the best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

Maid is lining up to be one of Netflix’s top contenders for awards seasons next year given it currently boasts 100% on RottenTomatoes.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for October 1st, 2021

If you’re wanting an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix today, head over to our what’s new hub which includes posters, cast list, review scores from IMDb, RottenTomatoes and Metacritic, and other features.

62 New Movies Added Today

27 Steps of May (2018) – TV-MA – Indonesian – Tormented by a traumatic sexual assault in her past, a woman slowly discovers a world beyond her life in isolation.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – Tormented by a traumatic sexual assault in her past, a woman slowly discovers a world beyond her life in isolation. A Knight’s Tale (2001) – PG-13 – English – After a young squire finds a way to pass himself off as a bona fide knight, he becomes a jousting champion while romancing an admiring princess.

– PG-13 – English – After a young squire finds a way to pass himself off as a bona fide knight, he becomes a jousting champion while romancing an admiring princess. A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) – R – English – After Kumar burns down Harold’s family Christmas tree, the stoner pals tangle with mobsters on a pot-fueled Christmas Eve adventure through Manhattan.

– R – English – After Kumar burns down Harold’s family Christmas tree, the stoner pals tangle with mobsters on a pot-fueled Christmas Eve adventure through Manhattan. Abduction (2011) – PG-13 – English – When a teen comes across his own childhood photo on a missing persons website, he begins to question everything he’s ever known.

– PG-13 – English – When a teen comes across his own childhood photo on a missing persons website, he begins to question everything he’s ever known. An Inconvenient Truth (2006) – PG – English – Former Vice President Al Gore wages a passionate campaign for the environment in this Oscar-winning documentary.

– PG – English – Former Vice President Al Gore wages a passionate campaign for the environment in this Oscar-winning documentary. As Good as It Gets (1997) – PG-13 – English – The structured world of a grumpy author with OCD crumbles when he’s drawn into the lives of his injured neighbor and a stressed-out single mom.

– PG-13 – English – The structured world of a grumpy author with OCD crumbles when he’s drawn into the lives of his injured neighbor and a stressed-out single mom. Awakenings (1990) – PG-13 – English – In 1969, a doctor tests an experimental drug on a man in an unresponsive state — who awakens after 30 years and must come to grips with life as an adult.

– PG-13 – English – In 1969, a doctor tests an experimental drug on a man in an unresponsive state — who awakens after 30 years and must come to grips with life as an adult. B.A.P.S. (1997) – PG-13 – English – Two “Black American Princesses” who are determined to star in a music video get roped into a scam concocted by the nephew of the video’s director.

– PG-13 – English – Two “Black American Princesses” who are determined to star in a music video get roped into a scam concocted by the nephew of the video’s director. Bad Teacher (2011) – R – English – When a breakup foils her plan to marry rich, a self-absorbed middle school teacher pursues a new man with a scheme that leads to unexpected lessons.

– R – English – When a breakup foils her plan to marry rich, a self-absorbed middle school teacher pursues a new man with a scheme that leads to unexpected lessons. Chaos (2005) – R – English – When a gang of bank robbers takes dozens of hostages during a heist, a suspended Seattle cop is brought back to the police force to negotiate.

– R – English – When a gang of bank robbers takes dozens of hostages during a heist, a suspended Seattle cop is brought back to the police force to negotiate. Desperado (1995) – R – English – To avenge the death of his girlfriend, a mysterious guitar player hunts down the villainous drug lord responsible and forces him to face the music.

– R – English – To avenge the death of his girlfriend, a mysterious guitar player hunts down the villainous drug lord responsible and forces him to face the music. Diana: The Musical (2021) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

– PG-13 – English – The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening. Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) – R – English – In South Central LA, a young black man and his cousin with gang ties get caught up in the street life as dangerous yet hilarious antics unfold.

– R – English – In South Central LA, a young black man and his cousin with gang ties get caught up in the street life as dangerous yet hilarious antics unfold. Double Team (1997) – R – English – When his wife and son are kidnapped, a retired counterterrorism operative teams up with a weapons dealer and heads to Rome to save his family.

– R – English – When his wife and son are kidnapped, a retired counterterrorism operative teams up with a weapons dealer and heads to Rome to save his family. Eagle Eye (2008) – PG-13 – English – The lives of two strangers hunted by authorities are thrown into peril when an unseen caller uses technology to monitor and control their every move.

– PG-13 – English – The lives of two strangers hunted by authorities are thrown into peril when an unseen caller uses technology to monitor and control their every move. Endless Love (2014) – PG-13 – English – After being barred from seeing his girlfriend by her father, a teenager develops an all-encompassing obsession and sets off on a dangerous path.

– PG-13 – English – After being barred from seeing his girlfriend by her father, a teenager develops an all-encompassing obsession and sets off on a dangerous path. Eternal Summer (2006) – TV-14 – Mandarin – Inseparable childhood friends Shou-heng and Cheng-shing have their world thrown into chaos when a new girl comes to town and falls for Shou-heng.

– TV-14 – Mandarin – Inseparable childhood friends Shou-heng and Cheng-shing have their world thrown into chaos when a new girl comes to town and falls for Shou-heng. Fearless (2006) – PG-13 – Mandarin – Aspiring to become the champion of Tianjin, martial artist Huo Yuanjia suffers a tragic loss that leads him on a journey of redemption and honor.

– PG-13 – Mandarin – Aspiring to become the champion of Tianjin, martial artist Huo Yuanjia suffers a tragic loss that leads him on a journey of redemption and honor. Fire with Fire (2012) – R – English – When his identity becomes compromised, a firefighter in the witness protection program is forced to take an unexpected course of action.

– R – English – When his identity becomes compromised, a firefighter in the witness protection program is forced to take an unexpected course of action. Forever Rich (2021) – TV-MA – Dutch – A rising pop artist spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

– TV-MA – Dutch – A rising pop artist spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night. Free Birds (2013) – PG – English – When two adversarial turkeys find a time machine, they take a wild trip to the past to try to take turkey off the traditional Thanksgiving menu.

– PG – English – When two adversarial turkeys find a time machine, they take a wild trip to the past to try to take turkey off the traditional Thanksgiving menu. From Paris with Love (2010) – R – English – A low-level intelligence agent gets pulled into action and espionage above his pay grade when he’s ordered to assist a trigger-happy senior agent.

– R – English – A low-level intelligence agent gets pulled into action and espionage above his pay grade when he’s ordered to assist a trigger-happy senior agent. Ghost (1990) – PG-13 – English – After an investment banker is murdered, his spirit lingers on earth and enlists the help of a psychic to warn the woman he loves that she’s in danger.

– PG-13 – English – After an investment banker is murdered, his spirit lingers on earth and enlists the help of a psychic to warn the woman he loves that she’s in danger. Gladiator (2000) – R – English – Tapped for the throne after the death of the emperor, a Roman general instead finds himself condemned to die by the late ruler’s power-hungry son.

– R – English – Tapped for the throne after the death of the emperor, a Roman general instead finds himself condemned to die by the late ruler’s power-hungry son. Hairspray (2007) – PG – English – After landing a spot on a popular dance show, a gutsy and talented teenager rallies against racial segregation and sizeism in 1960s Baltimore.

– PG – English – After landing a spot on a popular dance show, a gutsy and talented teenager rallies against racial segregation and sizeism in 1960s Baltimore. Hall Pass (2011) – R – English – Two married guys get a “hall pass” from their wives that entitles them to sleep with as many women as they want for just one week.

– R – English – Two married guys get a “hall pass” from their wives that entitles them to sleep with as many women as they want for just one week. Jumanji (1995) – PG – English – Two siblings discover an enchanted board game that opens a door to a magical world — and unwittingly release a man who’s been trapped inside for years.

– PG – English – Two siblings discover an enchanted board game that opens a door to a magical world — and unwittingly release a man who’s been trapped inside for years. Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) – PG-13 – English – Adventurer Lara Croft journeys to an underwater temple, where she finds a sphere that contains a map pointing to the mythical Pandora’s box.

– PG-13 – English – Adventurer Lara Croft journeys to an underwater temple, where she finds a sphere that contains a map pointing to the mythical Pandora’s box. Léon: The Professional (1994) – R – English – Léon, a hit man in New York, becomes the unwilling custodian of Mathilda, a vengeful 12-year-old whose family was wiped out by a crooked DEA agent.

– R – English – Léon, a hit man in New York, becomes the unwilling custodian of Mathilda, a vengeful 12-year-old whose family was wiped out by a crooked DEA agent. Live by Night (2016) – R – English – During Prohibition, the son of a cop bootlegs his way toward the top of the Florida underworld, but not before making a powerful enemy.

– R – English – During Prohibition, the son of a cop bootlegs his way toward the top of the Florida underworld, but not before making a powerful enemy. Malcolm X (1992) – PG-13 – English – Spike Lee’s epic drama spans the extraordinary life of activist Malcolm X, whose relentless advocacy for Black liberation made him a humanitarian icon.

– PG-13 – English – Spike Lee’s epic drama spans the extraordinary life of activist Malcolm X, whose relentless advocacy for Black liberation made him a humanitarian icon. Observe and Report (2009) – R – English – Rent-a-cop Ronnie is tasked with keeping the peace at the mall, but when a flasher strikes, Ronnie starts competing with a real police officer.

– R – English – Rent-a-cop Ronnie is tasked with keeping the peace at the mall, but when a flasher strikes, Ronnie starts competing with a real police officer. Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) – R – English – In the outlaw trilogy’s final chapter, the CIA recruits roaming vigilante El Mariachi to take down a corrupt general allied with a powerful drug lord.

– R – English – In the outlaw trilogy’s final chapter, the CIA recruits roaming vigilante El Mariachi to take down a corrupt general allied with a powerful drug lord. Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) – R – English – After dropping out of the D.C. rat race, a hotshot political strategist is hired to help revive a failing presidential campaign in Bolivia.

– R – English – After dropping out of the D.C. rat race, a hotshot political strategist is hired to help revive a failing presidential campaign in Bolivia. Premonition (2007) – PG-13 – English – Linda is devastated when her husband dies suddenly in a car crash — but then he reappears the next day as if nothing ever happened.

– PG-13 – English – Linda is devastated when her husband dies suddenly in a car crash — but then he reappears the next day as if nothing ever happened. Project X (2012) – R – English – When his parents leave for the weekend, an unpopular teenager and his two friends plan to throw one epic party that will change their lives forever.

– R – English – When his parents leave for the weekend, an unpopular teenager and his two friends plan to throw one epic party that will change their lives forever. Raw (2016) – R – French – Forced to eat raw meat during a hazing ritual at her veterinary school, a young vegetarian develops an overpowering hunger for flesh in all its forms.

– R – French – Forced to eat raw meat during a hazing ritual at her veterinary school, a young vegetarian develops an overpowering hunger for flesh in all its forms. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) – PG-13 – English – When the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham murders Robin Hood’s father, the legendary outlaw vows vengeance and joins a band of exiled villagers.

– PG-13 – English – When the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham murders Robin Hood’s father, the legendary outlaw vows vengeance and joins a band of exiled villagers. Rumor Has It… (2005) – PG-13 – English – When a young woman discovers her grandmother may be the inspiration for Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate,” she seeks out the one man who knows the truth.

– PG-13 – English – When a young woman discovers her grandmother may be the inspiration for Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate,” she seeks out the one man who knows the truth. Serendipity (2001) – PG-13 – English – Years after hitting it off during a chance encounter, two strangers experiencing cold feet in their current romances set out to find each other again.

– PG-13 – English – Years after hitting it off during a chance encounter, two strangers experiencing cold feet in their current romances set out to find each other again. Something Borrowed (2011) – PG-13 – English – In this genial romantic comedy, a lifelong friendship is put to the test when a successful single lawyer ends up in bed with her best friend’s fiancé.

– PG-13 – English – In this genial romantic comedy, a lifelong friendship is put to the test when a successful single lawyer ends up in bed with her best friend’s fiancé. Spy Kids (2001) – PG – English – The mission: Save their parents and stop an evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along.

– PG – English – The mission: Save their parents and stop an evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along. Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) – PG – English – The Cortez siblings travel to a mysterious island with a rival set of kid agents to save the world from a scientist and his tinkered-with creations.

– PG – English – The Cortez siblings travel to a mysterious island with a rival set of kid agents to save the world from a scientist and his tinkered-with creations. Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) – PG – English – When Carmen’s trapped inside a new villain’s virtual reality game, spy sibling Juni must level up through the treacherous schemes to save his sister.

– PG – English – When Carmen’s trapped inside a new villain’s virtual reality game, spy sibling Juni must level up through the treacherous schemes to save his sister. Step Brothers (2008) – R – English – Brennan and Dale might be grown men, but that doesn’t stop a childish sibling rivalry from erupting after Brennan’s mom marries Dale’s dad.

– R – English – Brennan and Dale might be grown men, but that doesn’t stop a childish sibling rivalry from erupting after Brennan’s mom marries Dale’s dad. Swallow (2019) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

– TV-14 – English – Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout. The Cave (2005) – PG-13 – English – When the cavern they’re surveying collapses, a group of seasoned explorers is stranded inside a network of caves at the bottom of the ocean.

– PG-13 – English – When the cavern they’re surveying collapses, a group of seasoned explorers is stranded inside a network of caves at the bottom of the ocean. The Devil Inside (2012) – R – English – To get to the truth behind claims that her mom killed three while possessed, a woman travels to Rome and becomes involved in a series of exorcisms.

– R – English – To get to the truth behind claims that her mom killed three while possessed, a woman travels to Rome and becomes involved in a series of exorcisms. The DUFF (2015) – PG-13 – English – When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover.

– PG-13 – English – When a smart teenager discovers her classmates’ degrading label for her, she enlists help from the school’s football star for a massive makeover. The Exorcist 3 (1990) – R – English – A veteran detective investigating a series of murders comes to believe that a serial killer executed years ago has returned in demonic form.

– R – English – A veteran detective investigating a series of murders comes to believe that a serial killer executed years ago has returned in demonic form. The Guilty (2021) Netflix Original – R – English – A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings.

– R – English – A troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations — and reckonings. The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) – R – English – When his mother is arrested, 14-year-old Mister takes charge of 9-year-old runaway Pete and tries to shield them both from protective services.

– R – English – When his mother is arrested, 14-year-old Mister takes charge of 9-year-old runaway Pete and tries to shield them both from protective services. The Karate Kid (2010) – PG – English – In China, Dre learns to defend himself against a bully under the guidance of an unassuming kung fu master in this remake of the 1984 classic.

– PG – English – In China, Dre learns to defend himself against a bully under the guidance of an unassuming kung fu master in this remake of the 1984 classic. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Meliodas and his friends jump back into action when the new era of peace is threatened by a powerful magical alliance that could spell the end for all. The Ugly Truth (2009) – R – English – A single news producer agrees to take dating advice from her disagreeable colleague. To her surprise, his guidance could actually help her find love.

– R – English – A single news producer agrees to take dating advice from her disagreeable colleague. To her surprise, his guidance could actually help her find love. Till Death (2021) – R – English – A woman finds herself shackled to her dead spouse as part of a revenge plot. As the rest of the plan unfolds, a desperate battle for survival begins.

– R – English – A woman finds herself shackled to her dead spouse as part of a revenge plot. As the rest of the plan unfolds, a desperate battle for survival begins. Titanic (1997) – PG-13 – English – Distraught over her engagement to a cruel millionaire, a young woman falls for a struggling artist as they set sail across the Atlantic.

– PG-13 – English – Distraught over her engagement to a cruel millionaire, a young woman falls for a struggling artist as they set sail across the Atlantic. Tommy Boy (1995) – PG-13 – English – When an auto parts tycoon dies unexpectedly, his underachieving son hits the road with a snide accountant to save the family business.

– PG-13 – English – When an auto parts tycoon dies unexpectedly, his underachieving son hits the road with a snide accountant to save the family business. Unthinkable (2010) – R – English – An FBI agent and a Black Ops interrogator race to get answers from an uncooperative subject before he can detonate three hidden nuclear bombs.

– R – English – An FBI agent and a Black Ops interrogator race to get answers from an uncooperative subject before he can detonate three hidden nuclear bombs. Waterworld (1995) – PG-13 – English – After the ice caps melt, a mutant seafarer takes a bartender and her young charge aboard his boat to escape the pirate who wants their map to dry land.

– PG-13 – English – After the ice caps melt, a mutant seafarer takes a bartender and her young charge aboard his boat to escape the pirate who wants their map to dry land. Year One (2009) – PG-13 – English – Cast out of his village for eating the proverbial forbidden fruit, a bungling caveman sets off with his sidekick on an epic trip through biblical times.

– PG-13 – English – Cast out of his village for eating the proverbial forbidden fruit, a bungling caveman sets off with his sidekick on an epic trip through biblical times. Zodiac (2007) – R – English – A political cartoonist, a crime reporter and a pair of cops investigate San Francisco’s infamous Zodiac Killer in this thriller based on a true story.

8 New TV Series Added Today

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A colony of German Christians with a charismatic and manipulative leader establishes itself in Chile and becomes instrumental to the dictatorship. Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – Each season of this horror anthology series follows a different group of kids, members of the Midnight Society, as they discover terrifying curses and creatures.

– TV-PG – English – Each season of this horror anthology series follows a different group of kids, members of the Midnight Society, as they discover terrifying curses and creatures. Maid (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.

– TV-MA – English – After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future. Oats Studios (Volume 1) – TV-MA – English – Director Neill Blomkamp produces a series of experimental short films that envision post-apocalyptic worlds and nightmarish scenarios.

– TV-MA – English – Director Neill Blomkamp produces a series of experimental short films that envision post-apocalyptic worlds and nightmarish scenarios. Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Drinks keep the conversation flowing as culinary star Paik Jong-won and celebrity guests talk life, food and booze over intoxicating meals.

– TV-14 – Korean – Drinks keep the conversation flowing as culinary star Paik Jong-won and celebrity guests talk life, food and booze over intoxicating meals. Scaredy Cats (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward receives a purr-fect gift that unlocks a world of witchcraft, talking animals and so much more with her best friends.

– TV-G – English – On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward receives a purr-fect gift that unlocks a world of witchcraft, talking animals and so much more with her best friends. Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – TV-PG – English – The “show about nothing” is a sitcom landmark, with comic Jerry and his three sardonic friends finding laughs in both the mundane and the ridiculous.

– TV-PG – English – The “show about nothing” is a sitcom landmark, with comic Jerry and his three sardonic friends finding laughs in both the mundane and the ridiculous. Yowamushi Pedal (Season 2) – TV-14 – Japanese – A timid, anime-loving teen gets drawn into a school cycling club, where his new friends help him face tough challenges to develop his racing talent.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Today