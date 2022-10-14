35 new movies and tv shows added to netflix uk this week

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK with the addition of 35 new movies and TV shows this week for October 14th, 2022.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Watcher (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Cast: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni

The second Ryan Murphy series on Netflix in as many months, Netflix will be hoping for lightning to strike twice and see The Watcher reach the same soaring heights as the Dahmer biopic.

Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they’ve inherited a nightmare.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) N

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Genre: Comedy, Family, Horror, | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, John Michael Higgins, Lauren Lapkus

While the countdown to Halloween continues, we see the arrival of The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a fun Halloween film that can be enjoyed by all of the family.

A teenage girl is forced to team up with her father when she accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc.

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, Travel | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Sue Perkins

Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal, and sometimes dangerous ways.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 14th, 2022

Amalia in the Fall (2020)

Blackout (2022)

Buffoon (2022)

Goodbye from the Heart (2000)

Los gnomos en la nieve (1997)

Nyara: The Kidnapping (2020)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Riddle Child (2019)

Someone Borrowed (2022) N

Soólè (2021)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) N

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 14th, 2022

Bad Guys (Season 1)

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) N

Black Butterflies (Season 1) N

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) N

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) N

Holy Family (Season 1) N

Mismatched (Season 2) N

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

Mohammed Ali Road (Season 1)

Spirit Rangers (Season 1) N

The Cage (Season 1) N

The Nutty Boy (Season 1) N

The Playlist (Limited Series) N

The Watcher (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 14th, 2022

26 de abril – Play Again (2018)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) N

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) N

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Season 4)

Wild Croc Territory (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 14th, 2022

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (2022) N

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 14th, 2022

Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition (Season 1) N

Glow Up (Season 3)

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 14th, 2022

Take 1 (Season 1) N

