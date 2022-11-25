39 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 25th, 2022

There are 39 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week for November 25th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Dreamland (2020)

Director: Miles Joris-Peyrafitte

Genre: Drama, Period, Thriller | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Finn Cole, Margot Robbie, Travis Fimmel, Kerry Condon, Darby Camp

Margot Robbie, one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood, stars alongside Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole.

Eugene dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber. Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, Eugene must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved.

Wednesday (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan

When the viewing figures arrive on Wednesday, we fully expect to see its namesake watched by tens of millions, potentially hundreds, of subscribers all over the world. The series is Tim Burton’s official TV debut, having directed four out of the eight episodes.

Thanks to her emerging psychic abilities, and that no high school can contain her, Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, the school for the supernatural. Upon. arriving, a challenge presents itself to Wednesday, to solve the mystery behind whatever is responsible for the monstrous killing spree in Jericho, the town next nearby.

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Drama, Docuseries | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Amy James-Kelly, Max Parker, Adam Astill, Lois Brabin-Platt, Jhon Lumsden

Exploring the deadliest, sexiest and the most iconic monarchs in history, Blood Sex, & Royalty is a modern take on the history of British royalty.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 25th, 2022

Bully (2017)

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) N

Lesson Plan (2022) N

Looking for Love (2017)

Of Good Report (2013)

Soul Boy (2010)

The Ghost (2022)

The Jonestown Haunting (2020)

The Lost Patient (2022) N

The Noel Diary (2022) N

The Swimmers (2022)

Who’s a Good Boy? (2022) N

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 25th, 2022

Becoming Abi (Season 1)

Blood & Water (Season 3) N

First Love (Season 1) N

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (Season 1) N

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 3)

StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 1) N

The Unbroken Voice (Season 1) N

15 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 25th, 2022

Big North (2021)

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich (2022) N

Life in Outer Space: Exoplanets (2022)

Sand Castle Tapes (2021)

Secrets of Squirrels (2017)

So Much About Digital (2018)

Sri Lanka – Island of Hope (2018)

Stars and Stripes (2017)

Summer ’82: When Zappa Came to Sicily (2013)

The Last Dolphin King (2022) N

Turtle Hero (2016)

Untames Albania (2017)

Urban Farming (2021)

Our Universe (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 25th, 2022

Korea No. 1 (Season 1)

Taco Chronicles (Volume 3) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 25th, 2022

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) N

