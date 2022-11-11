45 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

It’s a quieter week on Netflix UK this week with the addition of 45 new movies and TV shows to the library. However, the return of The Crown should keep many subscribers occupied for the weekend.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Crown (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Historical, Drama | Runtime: 45-60 Minutes

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West

With the end of the fourth season, a brand new cast once again takes over as the story enters the next chapter of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

As The Queen enters the fourth decade of her reign, turbulent times are ahead for her as family disputes, scandals, geopolitics, and a modern Britain force the crown to self-reflect, and question its role in an ever-changing world.

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Docuseries, Sports | Runtime: 60 Minutes

One of the most controversial decisions ever taken by FIFA was to award the 2022 World Cup to the nation of Qatar. With only 12 years to prepare, Qatar needed to change the entire infrastructure of the nation to accommodate such a global event. From building entire cities and stadiums from scratch to using a labor force of migrant workers who have suffered heavily from FIFA’s decision. FIFA Uncovered explores the controversial and chequered past of FIFA, and the sheer scale of what it takes for a nation to host a world cup.

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 48

Genre: Anime, Horror | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Sora Amamiya, Kana Hanazawa, Mamoru Miyano, Takayuki Sugo

One of the most popular anime series on Netflix UK, fans have waited extremely patiently for the release of the third season of Tokyo Ghoul.

Ken Kaneki, a shy bookworm, lands a date with the beautiful Rize only for her to reveal herself as a Ghoul, a flesh-eating monster. After an accident on a construction site results in Rize’s death, her organs were used to save Kaneki’s life, turning him into a human-ghoul hybrid. With an intense hunger for flesh, but still retaining his humanity, Kaneki finds himself trapped between both worlds.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 11th, 2022

Dinner at My Place (2022)

Don’t Leave (2022) N

El Dorado (2012)

Falling for Christmas (2022) N

Haunting of Margam Castle (2020)

Knuckle City (2019)

Lilet Never Happened (2012)

Lost Bullet 2 (2022) N

Minions & More Volume 2 (2022)

Monica, O My Darling (2022) N

My Father’s Dragon (2022) N

Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca (2022)

Sinam (2022)

Something Necessary (2013)

Synchronic (2020)

The Claus Family 2 (2021) N

The Garden of Words (2013)

The Ghost (2022)

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) N

Warsaw Hangover (2011)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 11th, 2022

Behind Every Star (Season 1) N

Deepa & Anoop (Season 2) N

Motherland (Season 3)

The Crown (Season 5) N

Till Death (Season 2)

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3)

Tokyo Ghoul: Jack (2015)

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto (2015)

Warrior Nun (Season 2) N

13 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 11th, 2022

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) N

Corsica: Mountains in the Sea (2019)

Cuba’s Wild Revolution (2019)

Erbarme dich – Matthäus Passion Stories (2015)

Green Cities (2018)

Half Elf (2020)

Health Is Wealth (2021)

Is That Black Enough for You!? (2022) N

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (2022) N

State of Alabama vs. Britney Smith (2022) N

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) N

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2) N

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 11th, 2022

Triviaverse (2022) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 11th, 2022

Love Never Lies (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 11th, 2022

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) N

