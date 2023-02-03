49 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

It’s a solid start to the new month on Netflix UK with the addition of 49 new movies and TV shows this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Freeridge (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episode: 8

Genre: Mystery, Teen | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Cast: Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, Peggy Blow

The world of On My Block continues with a brand new spin-off.

A group of friends may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, starting a new adventure.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Director: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan, Andy Samberg, Bruce Campbell

Before there was the LEGO movie, Lord and Miller were making a name for themselves with the binge-inducing animated feature Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Offbeat inventor Flint Lockwood must avert a mouthwatering disaster of gigantic proportions after he creates a machine that makes food fall from the sky.

Pamela, a love story (2023) N

Director: Ryan White

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Pamela Anderson

In the late eighties and early 90s, Pamela Anderson was one of the most popular celebrities on the planet, and in her own words, Pamela goes into detail about her rise to fame, her love life, and the infamous sex tape scandal.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

27 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 3rd, 2023

Abboud at Home (2022)

All Eyes on Him (2020)

Ashman (2021)

Bad Day for the Cut (2017)

Barb Wire (1996)

Cactus Flower (2017)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Cloverfield (2008)

Come Play (2020)

Four Good Days (2020)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Infiesto (2023) N

Kati Kati (2016)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Stromboli (2022) N

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

True Spirit (2023) N

Uncle Naji 2 (2021)

Vadh (2022)

Viking Wolf (2022) N

Warsha (2022)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

16 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 3rd, 2023

Be Melodramatic (Season 1)

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) N

Class (Season 1) N

Deadline (Season 1)

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (Season 1)

Freeridge (Season 1) N

Girls5eva (Season 2)

I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)

Legal High (Season 1)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

MAKE MY DAY (Season 1) N

Moment of Eighteen (Season 1)

The Light in Your Eyes (Season 1)

The Plan (Season 1)

The Wind Blows (Season 1)

Welcome to Waikiki 2 (Season 1)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 3rd, 2023

Copenhagen Cowboy: Nightcall with Nicholas Winding Refn (2023) N

Pamela, a love story (2023) N

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland (Season 1)

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 3rd, 2023

Come Dine with Me (Season 1)

