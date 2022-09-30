51 new movies and tv shows added to netflix uk this week

It’s a busy end to September on Netflix UK thanks to the addition of 51 new movies and TV shows to the UK library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Blonde (2022) N

Director: Andrew Dominik

Genre: Biopic, Drama | Runtime: 167 Minutes

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson

Blonde has been one of the most divisive films of 2022 and has split the opinion of audiences and critics alike. A future Academy Award winner or flop? The only way to find out is by watching Blonde this weekend.

Blonde is a fictionalized biopic of the beloved actress and model Marilyn Monroe, from her time as an orphan in LA, to her rise as a world-famous actress, the face of Hollywood’s sexual revolution, and to her tragic death.

The Empress (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance | Runtime: 62 Minutes

Cast: Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant, Melika Foroutan, Johannes Nussbaum, Elisa Schlott

The most successful German Original on Netflix so far has been Barbarian but The Empress has more than enough potential to challenge it.

The rebellious Elisabeth of house Wittlesbach marries the Emporer of Austria at the tender age of 16. Faced with a new life in court, an overbearing and power-hungry mother-in-law, civil unrest, and war, it’s up to Elisabeth to become a beacon of hope for her people.

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) N

Director: Bill Benz

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 66 Minutes

Writer and co-creator of Big Mouth, Nick Kroll is one of Netflix’s funniest content creators, and in his stand-up special Nick shares his opinions on heartbreak, hypnosis therapy, and the origins of his comedy.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

29 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 30th, 2022

A Star Shoots Across the Sky (2022)

About Love and Passion (2006)

Aki and Paw Paw (2021)

Aníkúlápó (2022) N

Asinamali (2018)

Blonde (2022) N

El diminuto mundo de David el Gnomo (2005)

Entergalactic (2022) N

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022) N

Guidance (2009)

Journey to Grace: The Hansie Cronje Story (2008)

Katkout (2006)

La gran aventura de los gnomos (1995)

Minions & More Volume 1 (2022)

No Panic, with a Hint of Hysteria (2016)

Plan A Plan B (2022) N

Rainbow (2022) N

Rock ‘n’ Roll Eddie (2019)

Saakini Daakini (2022)

The Courier (2020)

The Hostage (2006)

The Last Shift (2020)

There Be Dragons (2011)

Willy Fog 20.000 leguas de viaje submarino el largometraje (1995)

Willy Fog: La vuelta al mundo en 80 dias (1995)

Willy Fog: Viaje al centro de la tierra el largometraje (1995)

Wonderful and Loved By All (2007)

Words on Bathroom (2020)

Yolanda: El secreto de la rosa negra (2000)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 30th, 2022

Cry Babies Magic Tears (2019)

Dynasty (Season 5) N

Flower of Evil (Season 1)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) N

New Saudi Voices (Season 1)

Phantom Pups (Season 1) N

PJ Masks (Season 4)

The Empress (Season 1) N

10 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 30th, 2022

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2021)

A Trip to Infinity (2022) N

Aux pieds de la gloire (2020)

Into the Deep: The Submarine Murder Case (2022) N

Last to Know (2006)

Rescued from Hell: The Story of Jota Cardona (2019)

What We Leave Behind (2022)

Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga (Limited Series) N

Human Playground (Season 1) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 6) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 30th, 2022

Floor Is Lava (Season 3) N

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 30th, 2022

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) N

1 New Talk Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 30th, 2022

TUDUM 2022: A Global Fan Event (2022)

