52 new movies and tv shows added to netflix uk this week

With just one week of September left, we were expecting a quiet week of additions on Netflix UK this week. However, it’s been relatively busy with 52 new movies and TV shows added, including Ryan Murphy’s new crime-drama, DAHMER, one of the Glee creator’s darkest series to date.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

DAHMER (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned

Since American Horror Story debuted on FX in 2011 Evan Peters has been a fan favorite and a consistent presence in one of Ryan Murphy’s most popular shows. Arguably one of the darkest roles of Peters’ career, DAHMER is sure to be one of the most talked about and binged shows on Netflix this weekend.

Over the course of a decade, Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most infamous and terrifying serial killers in US history, murdered 17 boys and young men. Thanks to the systemic failures in the US justice system and policing, Dahmer was able to evade capture and carry out his murder spree in plain sight.

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (2022) N

Director: Daiki Tomiyasu

Genre: Anime, Action, Adventure| Runtime: 64 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Natochenny, Zeno Robinson, James Carter Cathcart, Michele Knotz, Cherami Leigh

Earlier this year an anime special was released to coincide with the release of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus video game. It’s taken some time, but finally, the English dub has been made available for audiences to watch worldwide on Netflix.

When Ash, Pikachu, and friends receive a mysterious message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they meet up with their old friend Brock and head to Mount Coronet to investigate. There, they find a rampaging Heatran and the group responsible—Team Galactic, previously thought to be dismantled. The team’s commanders are determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia on their side, our heroes have a lot of help, but they’ll need all they can get to save Sinnoh!

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) N

Director: Tyler Perry

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, Ryan Eggold

Tyler Perry revealed he had spent the past 25 years waiting for the right time to tell the story of A Jazzman’s Blues. A passion project extremely close to Perry’s heart, A Jazzman’s Blues couldn’t be farther than anything Perry has made from his library of Madea comedies.

Set from 1937 to 1987, an investigation into an unsolved murder unveils a story full of forbidden love, deceit, and a secret that has been held for 40 years.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

25 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 23rd, 2022

A Jazzman’s Blue (2022) N

Anja – Real Love Girl (2020)

ATHENA (2022) N

Bad Day (2008)

Bloomfield (1970)

Brilliant Corners: Ghana (2017)

Ciacho (2010)

Encrypted Letter (2008)

Excuse My French (2014)

Female Cousins (2012)

Lou (2022) N

Mom Is Pregnant (2021)

Nico: The Movie (2005)

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles (Limited Series) N

Taymour and Shafika (2007)

The Courier (2020)

The Deal (2012)

The Ghost (2007)

The Perfumier (2022) N

Then Barbara Met Alan (2022)

Transit Prisoner (2008)

Two Degrees of Murder (2017)

Viva la Banda de Mozart (1997)

When a Dream Comes True (2019)

You Are Not Alone (2007)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 23rd, 2022

DAHMER (Limited Series) N

Designing Miami (Season 1) N

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Season 2) N

Karma’s World (Season 4) N

Only For Love (Season 1) N

Ruy, el pequeño Cid: el caballero de la espada de madera (2005)

Snabba Cash (Season 2) N

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 2)

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series) N

The Girls at the Back (Season 1) N

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 1)

The Wiggles’ World (Season 1)

10 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 23rd, 2022

A Bigger Splash (1973)

A Stone in Our Heart (2018)

Cryptopia: Bitcoin, Blockchains and the Future of the Internet (2020)

Diana: The Woman Inside (2017)

Elena (2012)

Eric Clapton – The 1970s Review (2013)

Heart of Stone (2018)

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022) N

Unknown Runner (2013)

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 23rd, 2022

Interior Design Master (Season 2)

Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 23rd, 2022

Glastonbury Fayre (1972)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 23rd, 2022

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) N

