56 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

It’s been another busy week on Netflix UK with 56 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Here are some highlights and a complete list of what’s new on Netflix in the United Kingdom for the week ending August 26th, 2022.

Me Time (2022) N

Director: John Hamburg

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Mark Whalberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Jimmy O. Yang

Mark Whalberg has already seen great success on Netflix thanks to Spenser Confidential. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart, who has now starred in multiple Netflix Original films, has had the opportunity to be in more dramatic roles. The pairing of Hart and Whalberg is sure to be a smash hit with subscribers, and we suspect that by the end of the weekend, Me Time will be in the top ten lists worldwide.

After years without having any free time to himself, suddenly, stay-at-home dad Sonny has a free weekend when his wife and kids are away. Deciding to hit up his old best friend Huck, together the pair are in for a wild weekend that threatens to upend Sonny’s life.

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

Director: Moon Hyun-sung

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu,

Don’t sleep on Seoul Vibe this weekend if you’re looking for a film with a great blend of action and comedy.

Worldwide excitement is escalating in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old school, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and become mired in a VIP slush fund investigation.

The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football (2022) N

Director: David Tryhorn, Ben Nicholas

Genre: Documentary, Sports | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Luis Figo, a Portuguese international and midfielder for Barcelona FC was one of the best footballers in the world in the early 2000s. But Figo changed the transfer market forever when he left the Catalan giants to join their greatest rivals, Real Madrid, and their team of Los Galacticos.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 26th, 2022

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

Battered Flesh (1978)

Call TV (2017)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (2022)

Good Night, Said Miss Bird (2012)

Loving Adults (2022) N

Me Time (2022) N

Midsummer Madness (2007)

Mirage (2004)

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Nightmare of the Wolf Bestiary (2021) N

Once Again (2019)

Regretters (2010)

Seoul Vibe (2022) N

That’s Amor (2022) N

The Delivery Boy (2019)

The Viirtuoso (2021)

This Is Hel (2016)

Tomorrow We Live (1942)

Toxic Love (2015)

Watch Out, We’re Mad (2022) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 26th, 2022

Ackley Bridge (Season 4)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 3) N

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 1)

Delhi Crime (Season 2) N

Lost Ollie (Limited Series) N

Ludik (Season 1) N

Marcella (Season 3) N

Mo (Season 1) N

Partner Track (Season 1) N

Ridley Jones (Season 4) N

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Limited Series) N

Superbro (2 Seasons)

Under Fire (Season 1)

15 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 26th, 2022

A Place in the Cinema (2008)

Adult Under Construction (2017)

African Nostalgia (2016)

Confessions of an Alien Abductee (2013)

My Stolen Revolution (2013)

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (2022) N

The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football (2022) N

The Witcher Bestiary (Season 2) N

Tough Boats: Journey Down the Nile (2017)

Tough Trucks of Ethopia (2018)

Untold: The Rise and Fall of ANDI (2022) N

When Cousins Marry (2010)

A Kidnapping Scandal: The Florence Cassez Affair (Season 1) N

History 101 (Season 2) N

Travelling in the 70s: The Road to Freedom (2017)

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 26th, 2022

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1) N

Gogglebox (Season 16)

Queer Eye: Brazil (Season 1) N

Selling The OC (Season 1) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 26th, 2022

Yessongs (1975)

