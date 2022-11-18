60 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

It’s been another busy week on Netflix UK in November thanks to the addition of 60 new movies and TV shows to the UK library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Slumberland (2022) N

Director: Francis Lawrence

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia

The world’s favorite Hawaiian, Jason Mamoa, stars in his second Netflix Original in Slumberland. Currently one of the most popular actors on the planet, we expect Slumberland to be one of the most-watched movies this Autumn.

A young girl, Nema, with the help of a large half-man/half-monster creature, travels to a mystical land in her dreams in search of her missing Father

1899 (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão

From the creators of the popular German Netflix original series Dark, a brand new and exciting thriller is ready to be binged.

A passenger ship from Europe, filled with immigrants dreaming of starting their new lives on a new continent, finds something unexpected on its voyage, a missing ship that had been lost at sea for months. What should have been a dream journey, swiftly turns into a nightmare, as the passengers must set aside their differences, in order to solve the strange mystery.

Gladiator (2000)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 155 Minutes

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris

One of the greatest films of Russel Crowe’s career, his performance as Marcus Aurelius earned the New Zealand actor a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor.

Marcus Aurelius, a powerful Roman general, is beloved by his people, and by the Emporer, who selects Marcus as his heir over Commodus, the Emperor’s son. Jealous of Marcus, and hungry for power, Commodus condemns Marcus and his family to death. Unable to save the lives of his wife and son, his grief allows him to be captured and sold as a slave into the Gladiator pits. Fueled by the desire to look into the eyes of the man that destroyed his life, Marcus begins his ascension as one of the greatest Gladiators of Rome.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 18th, 2022

11:11 (2022)

Bantú Mama (2021)

Barbie Star Light Adventure (2016)

Barcelona (2007)

Christmas with You (2022) N

Deception – Round D Corner (2022)

Fast & Feel Love (2022)

Get Out (2017)

Girls Trip (2017)

Gladiator (2000)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Idiot Love (2004)

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) N

Kumari (2022)

Lilly the Witch: The Dragon and the Magic Book (2009)

Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolin (2011)

Many Pieces of Something (2015)

Nafsi (2021)

Off Track (2022) N

Return to Christmas Creek (2018)

Slumberland (2022) N

The Griot (2021)

The Lost Lotteries (2022) N

The Violence Action (2022) N

The Wonder (2022) N

Year of Grace (2011)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 18th, 2022

1899 (Season 1) N

Dead to Me (Season 3) N

Elite (Season 6) N

Inside Job (Part 2) N

One of Us Is Lying (Season 2) N

Reign Supreme (Season 6) N

Somebody (Season 1) N

The Cuphead Show! (Season 3) N

The Good Detective (Season 2)

19 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 18th, 2022

180 Degrees (2020)

Euroestafa (2014)

Here Comes the Sun: Minor Reflections in Sun and Sand Tourism (2021)

High Life at Low Temperatures (2017)

Human Hearts: The Engine of Life (2020)

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) N

In Her Hands (2022) N

Kampala Cycling Couriers (2020)

Lélo, liberté et peinture (2020)

Life in Outer Space (2015)

Making 1899 (2022) N

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo (2022) N

Stutz (2022) N

The Gourougou Trial (2021)

The Magic of the Leopard (2012)

The Order of Myths (2008)

The Recipe for Balance (2020)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Season 1) N

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 18th, 2022

Come Dine with Me (Season 4)

Mind Your Manners (Season 1) N

Run for the Money (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 18th, 2022

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (2022) N

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 18th, 2022

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!