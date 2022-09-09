62 new movies and tv shows added to netflix uk this week

It’s another very busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 62 new movies and TV shows to the library.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Cobra Kai (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 50

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña, Martin Kove, Mary Mouser

The nine month wait is over, and Cobra Kai has returned for another emphatic new season of kick ass karate action.

With Cobra Kai winning the 51st All-Valley tournament, Johnny and Daniel LaRusso are forced to close their respective dojos. But when John Silver’s expansion of Cobra Kai threatens the future of Karate in the Valley, Daniel and Johnny must once again set aside their differences, and enlist the help of their former enemies.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Director: Jake Kasdan

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Rhys Darby

Jumanji started one of the most popular comedic duos in Hollywood, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, who have both now acted in a total of five movies together.

Four high school students get sucked into the jungle world of a retro video game, where in order to return home they must embark on a quest and use the powers of their comically mismatched avatars.

Narco-Saints (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 63 Minutes

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min, Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Yoo Yeon-seok

One of the most exciting K-dramas of the year, subscribers can be excused for thinking that Narco-Saints has anything to do with the Narcos franchise. While it has nothing to do with the Narcos franchise, it shouldn’t take anything away from some excellent drama that’s in store for those who tune in.

Based on true events, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

27 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 9th, 2022

A New Beginning (2020)

Aloevera (2020)

Amsterdam Vice (2019)

And the Third Year, He Resuscitated (1980)

Animal (2016)

Clouds of Cardboard (2019)

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Diorama (2022) N

Ek Villain Returns (2022)

El Cepa Returns (2019)

End of the Road (2022) N

Father Cami’s Wedding (1980)

Flower of Seduction (2008)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Lady of the Damned Forest (2017)

No Limit (2022) N

Obsession (2015)

Summertime (2012)

Sun Cry Moon (2019)

The Big Ugly (2020)

The Red Balloon (1956)

The Shadow (2019)

The Woman who Spoke with the Dead (2014)

Vampyres (2015)

Wild Records! (2001)

Zone 261 (2018)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 9th, 2022

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) N

Cobra Kai (Season 5) N

CoComelon (Season 6) N

Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) N

Entrapped (Season 1) N

HollyBlood (2022) N

Little Women (Season 1) N

Love Between Fairy and Devil (Season 1)

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Season 1)

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) N

Narco-Saints (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) N

The Imperfects (Season 1) N

19 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 9th, 2022

Get Smart With Money (2022) N

Karosta: Life After the USSR (2009)

Little Matters: Insects (2014)

Lorca: The Sea Stops Moving (2006)

Marta’s Suitcase (2013)

Mind Forward (2019)

On the Trails of Glaciers (2012)

Pearl Islands (2013)

Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder (2016)

Rolling Stone: Life and Death of Brian Jones (2019)

Sâdhaka: la senda del yoga (2018)

Santa Cruz, for Example (2005)

Soul (2017)

Stiv: No Compromise No Regrets (2019)

The Anthrax Attacks (2022) N

Together Free (2021)

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) N

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1)

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Season 1) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 9th, 2022

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) N

Shen Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 9th, 2022

Who Likes My Follower? (Season 1) N

