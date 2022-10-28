63 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

There are 63 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week in what should be considered one of the strongest weeks on Netflix in 2022.

Here are all the best new additions to Netflix UK this week:

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) N

Director: Edward Berger

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanović

A remake of one of the most iconic war films of all time, the modern adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front uses all of the very best film techniques of the 21st Century, giving us a surreal and brutal experience of what life would have been like on the frontlines in WW1.

In a show of patriotism, 17-year-old Paul Bäumer and his friends volunteer to join the German army. But the initial excitement to join the war effort soon fades away as the brutal reality of war on the western front begins to take hold.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 45-60 Minutes

Cast: Rupert Grint, Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Kate Micucci

As a part of Netflix’s Halloween lineup this year, the long-anticipated anthology from Guillermo del Toro dropped two episodes a day from Tuesday to Friday.

The Good Nurse (2022) N

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama| Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Marcia Jean Kurtz

Based on a real-life crime, we’re sure all of the true-crime lovers on Netflix will be binging this in the millions.

Struggling with a life-threatening heart condition and as a single mother, nights working in the hospital ICU have taken a physical and mental toll on Amy. But when Charlie, an empathetic new nurse arrives, the pair share a strong friendship. However, when the death of a patient leads to fingers being pointed at Charlie, Amy is forced to risk the life of her and her children to uncover the truth.

27 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: Friday, October 28th, 2022

Beyond the Universe (2022)

Cemara’s Family 2 (2022)

Cici (2022) N

Deus Ex Machina (2016)

El amor no es lo que era (2013)

Flying Pigs (2010)

Hellhole (2022) N

Kill Me Tender (2003)

Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022)

Little Angel (Season 1) N

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022)

My Mom is a Minister (2021)

Never Play with the Dead (2002)

Playing Hard (2018)

Poacher (2018)

Robbing Mussolini (2022) N

Strangeways Here We Come (2018)

Statyści (2006)

Susu (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Chalk Line (2022) N

The Damned Rib (1999)

Wendell & Wild (2022) N

Wild Is the Wind (2022) N

Zip & Zap Meet the Monsters (2005)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 28th, 2022

Big Mouth (Season 6) N

Coffee Prince (Season 1)

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) N

Family Reunion (Part 5) N

If Only (Season 1) N

Kulipari: An Army of Frogs (Season 1) N

Mohammed Ali Road (Season 2)

Mother Goose Club (Season 1)

Mr. Midnightt: Beware The Monsters (Season 1) N

Romantic Killer (Season 1) N

Shards of Her (Season 1) N

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Season 1) N

18 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 28th, 2022

Fugitive (2022) N

Regina (2013)

Resurrecting a Legend (2019)

Seahorse Man (2015)

She’s French (2018)

The Black Saint (2012)

The Fade (2016)

The Hedonist (2014)

The Murals of Ballarò (2019)

A Killer’s Mistake (2 Seasons)

Captains (Season 1)

Earthstorm (Season 1) N

Indiian Predator: A Murder in a Courtroom (Limited Series) N

My Encounter with Evil (Limited Series) N

Shamwari Untamed (Season 1)

Tan France: Beauty and the Bleach (2022)

Unpaved Road to Peace (2019)

Village of Swimming Cows (2018)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 28th, 2022

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 28th, 2022

Drink Masters (Season 1) N

Dubai Bling (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 28th, 2022

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (2022) N

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) N

