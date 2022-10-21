66 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

It’s another busy week on Netflix UK packed full of brand-new and returning Netflix Originals, and a whole heap of documentaries. Between the 66 new movies and TV shows added to Netflix UK this, there’s plenty to keep you satisfied over the weekend.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The School for Good and Evil (2022) N

Director: Paul Feig

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 148 Minutes

Cast: Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne

A beloved YA novel that fans were in desperate need of an adaptation, let’s hope, for their sake, that it lives up to the hype and smashes some viewing records this week.

Two girls, Sophie, and Agatha, are swept away from their village and sent to attend a magical school that trains the future heroes and villains of fairy tales.

20th Century Girl (2022) N

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo, Kim Sung Kyung

Kim Yoo Jung is one of the most popular actresses of her generation, having been on screen for most of her life and being dubbed with the title “Korea’s Little Sister.” In 20th Century Girl, Kim Yoo Jung makes her Netflix original debut.

In 1999, 17-year-old Korean high school student Bo Ra is asked by her best friend, Yeon Du, to find out everything about her crush, Hyun Jin, while she goes to the US for heart surgery. But as Bo Ra begins to observe Hyun Jin, she begins to fall in love with him.

Barbarians (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: History, War | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, David Schütter, Ronald Zehrfeld, Nicki von Tempelhoff

The most successful German original series on Netflix is back!

Torn between the loyalty to the empire that raised him, and the tribe he was taken from, a Roman officer’s choices change the fate of the Roman Empire, and the future of Europe forever.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

29 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 21st, 2022

20th Century Girl (2022) N

A Breath of Fresh Air (2022)

Benidorm mon amour (2016)

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween (2021)

Blue Blood (1974)

Dobaaraa (2022)

El invierno de las anjanas (2000)

Happy Valley (1987)

Krepujace zdjecia z rodzinnego albumu, czyli zniszczona watroba i zlamane serce (2018)

Laal Singh Chadda (2022)

Like Cats and Dogs (2018)

Lion & Four Cats (2007)

Love Is Not a Game (1971)

Mad Dogs (2002)

Mireille and the Others (1979)

Nairobi Half-Life (2012)

Sincerely Daisy (2020)

Super Senior Heroes (2020)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

The Departure (1967)

The New World (2015)

The School for Good and Evil (2022) N

The Space Between Us (2016)

The Stranger (2022) N

The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2022)

These Daughters of Mine (2015)

Three Widows Against the World (2022)

Unusual Tales (1949)

What Do You Bet, Mari Pili? (1991)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 21st, 2022

Barbarians (Season 2) N

Faten Amal Harby (Season 1)

From Scratch (Limited Series) N

Googlesprogs (Season 2)

Notre-Dame (Limited Series) N

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Limited Series) N

Reunited Worlds (Season 1)

Shadow (Season 1)

Still 17 (Season 1)

The Fiery Priest (Season 1)

The Girl Who Sees Scents (Season 1)

The Green Glove Gang (1 Season) N

The Last Empress (Season 1)

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) N

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 1) N

18 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 21st, 2022

Dope Territory (1986)

Heroes of the Empire (2018)

Hidden Algeria: The Sahara (2017)

Hogwood: A Modern Horror Story (2020)

I, Superbiker VI: Clash of Nations (2016)

King and the Crook (2015)

King Bansah and His Daughter (2020)

La corsa de l’Ora (2017)

LiSA Another Great Day (2022) N

Monsters of Florence (2020)

My Friend Janne (2018)

Nancy Corrigan (2015)

Sara Baras, All Her Voices (2017)

Touching the Void (2003)

Descendant (2022) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) N

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) N

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuel Orlandi (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 21st, 2022

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) N

Love Is Blind (Season 3) N

1 New Musical Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 1st, 2022

LiSA LiVE is Smile Always, Eve&Birth: The Birth at Nippon Budokan (2022)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 21st, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (2022) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!