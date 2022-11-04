73 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week

It’s another strong week of new originals on Netflix with the brand new sequel to Enola Holmes and the return of the animated series The Dragon Prince. In total, there are 73 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) N

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the biggest stars of her generation, and arguably one of the biggest actresses that continues to work with Netflix.

Enola, following in the footsteps of her brother, becomes a detective and takes on her first case, to solve the mystery of a missing girl. But, in order to solve the case she’ll need all of the help she can get from her friends and even her brother Sherlock.

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 minutes

Cast: Jack De Sena, Sasha Rojen, Jason Simpson, Racquel Belmonte, Jesse Inocalla

After a long three-year hiatus, one of Netflix’s best-animated shows to date, The Dragon Prince has returned with an emphatic new season!

Half-brother princes Callum and Ezran and the Moonshadow elf Rayla, take care of the infant dragon Prince Azymondias, who must end the thousand-year-old conflict between the human kingdoms and the mystical creatures of the magical realm of Xadia, where all seven primal sources of magic, both light and dark, come from.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Director: Martin Brest

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Lisa Eilbacher, Steven Berkoff, Judge Reinhold, Ronny Cox

One of Eddie Murphy’s most iconic roles, Axel Foley will be returning sometime in 2023 when the fourth installment of the franchise comes to Netflix exclusively.

A freewheeling Detroit cop heads to ritzy Beverly Hills to find his friend’s killer, clashing with police procedure and a very different culture.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

54 New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: November 4th, 2022

A.K.A. Nadia (2015)

Ahmed Notre Dame (2021)

Along Came a Spider (2001)

Annie (1982)

Baby Mamas (2018)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beyond Men and Masculinity (2020)

Buddy Games (2019)

Company of Heroes (2013)

Costa Brava, Lebanon (2021)

Desterro (2020)

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman (2022) N

Enola Holmes (2022) N

Felon (2008)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Jungleland (2020)

La Gran Ilusion (2016)

Last Holiday (2006)

Lusala (2019)

Mense van die Wind (2022)

My Father is a Playboy (2022)

On the Path (2019)

One Day of Football (2019)

One Day of Football: Against All Odds (2019)

Oscar’s Lesson (2021)

Pixel Theory (2013)

Re-emigrantes (2016)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Wine Night (1967)

Route 10 (2022)

Sea (2018)

Simon Calls (2020)

Sniper: Assassin’s End (2020)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2016)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Sniper: Reloaded (2010)

Sniper: Ultimate Kill (2017)

Soa (2020)

Spell (2020)

Teo, cazador intergalactico (2004)

The Art of Love (2021)

The Ghost (2022)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Playbirds (1978)

The Pledge (2001)

The Professionals (1966)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Secret of the Greco (Season 1)

The Syndicate (Season 1)

The Takeover (2022) N

To Russia with Love (2022)

Una Storia Valdese (2019)

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

Way Upstream

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 4th, 2022

BLOCKBUSTER (Season 1) N

Deadwind (Season 3) N

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 2)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 6) N

Manifest (Season 4) N

Molang (Season 4)

Robocar POLI Safety Series (Season 1)

Scarlet Hill (Season 1)

The Dragon Prince (Season 4) N

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Season 5)

Young Royals (Season 2) N

Young Sheldon (Season 4)

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 4th, 2022

Living with Gaudi (2020)

The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)

Waking the Titanic (2015)

Killer Sally (Limited Series) N

The Undateables (Season 7)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 4th, 2022

Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 4th, 2022

Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) N

