First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK: May 2020

If you’ve already binged your way through most of Netflix during the lockdown, not to worry, there is plenty more on the way. Here’s your first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in May 2020.

The list below isn’t the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK. In the run up to, and throughout the month of May we’ll continue to learn more about all of the exciting new titles arriving soon.

N = Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st, 2020:

All Day and a Night (2020) N – Drama – A young man must come to terms with the repercussions of his actions after committing a homicide.

– Drama – A young man must come to terms with the repercussions of his actions after committing a homicide. Almost Happy: Season 1 N – Spanish Comedy – Radio show host Sebastian tries to navigate his way in the world as he deals with the fact he’s still in love with his ex-wife.

– Spanish Comedy – Radio show host Sebastian tries to navigate his way in the world as he deals with the fact he’s still in love with his ex-wife. Get In (2019) N – French Thriller – Upon returning home from their holiday, Paul and his family discover that their house has been occupied by squatters.

– French Thriller – Upon returning home from their holiday, Paul and his family discover that their house has been occupied by squatters. Hollywood: Limited Series N – Period drama – In the golden age of Hollywood a group of aspiring young actors and filmmakers attempt to make it big.

– Period drama – In the golden age of Hollywood a group of aspiring young actors and filmmakers attempt to make it big. Into the Night: Season 1 N – Belgium Thriller – As the sun starts to kill everything in its path, a plane full of passengers attempt to fly west into the safety of darkness to escape its destructive power.

– Belgium Thriller – As the sun starts to kill everything in its path, a plane full of passengers attempt to fly west into the safety of darkness to escape its destructive power. Medici: Season 3 N – Historical drama – 15th century Florence during the Renaissance, Cosimo de Medici becomes the head of the family after his father, Giovanni, dies unexpectedly.

– Historical drama – 15th century Florence during the Renaissance, Cosimo de Medici becomes the head of the family after his father, Giovanni, dies unexpectedly. Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N – Indian Thriller – To release her serial killer husband from prison, a doting wife commits a copycat murder in the hope of proving his innocence.

– Indian Thriller – To release her serial killer husband from prison, a doting wife commits a copycat murder in the hope of proving his innocence. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2020) N – A detailed look into the life of Nobel peace prize winner, Shimon Peres, the former prime minister of Israel.

– A detailed look into the life of Nobel peace prize winner, Shimon Peres, the former prime minister of Israel. The Half of It (2020) N – Teen romance – Ellie Chu is hired by a jock to write a love letter for the most popular girl in school, Aster. Ellie’s job becomes a little more complicated when she falls in love with Aster too.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2020:

Luccas Neto Em: Acampamento De Férias 2 (2020) – Brazilian Comedy – Luccas and his group of friends return to have fun at summer camp.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th, 2020:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N – Stand Up comedy special

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 7th, 2020:

Scissor Seven: Season 2 N – Anime series – A scissor wielding samurai seeks to recover his memories.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 8th, 2020:

Dead to Me: Season 2 N – Comedy-drama – A close friendship forms between tightly wound widow Jen Harding and free spirit Judy Hale who harbors a dark secret.

– Comedy-drama – A close friendship forms between tightly wound widow Jen Harding and free spirit Judy Hale who harbors a dark secret. Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N – Reality TV – Food and restaurant experts travel the globe to help revive failing restaurants.

– Reality TV – Food and restaurant experts travel the globe to help revive failing restaurants. The Eddy: Season 1 N – Musical Drama – A French club owner deals with the everyday chaos of running a live music venue in the heart of Paris.

– Musical Drama – A French club owner deals with the everyday chaos of running a live music venue in the heart of Paris. The Hollow: Season 2 N – Animated drama – Waking up in a strange and dangerous world, three teen strangers must work together if they are to survive and return home.

– Animated drama – Waking up in a strange and dangerous world, three teen strangers must work together if they are to survive and return home. Valeria: Season 1 N – Spanish drama – After hitting a dead-end in her marriage and career, Valeria finds solace in her friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 9th, 2020:

Rogue Warfare (2019) – Action thriller – A group of the best military personnel from the U.S., Russia, UK, China and France join forces to fight an underground terrorist network.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 11th, 2020:

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N – Documentary – Celebrities share hilarious and mind-blowing tales via animation and reenactments.

– Documentary – Celebrities share hilarious and mind-blowing tales via animation and reenactments. Trial by Media: Season 1 N – Crime docuseries – The influence of media is explored in some of the most dramatic and high profile trials of all time.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 12th, 2020:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverand (2020) N – Interactive special – Kimmy comes face to face with the Reverend in a shocking climactic showdown decided by you.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 13th, 2020:

The Wrong Missy (2020) N – Comedy – After meeting the woman of his dreams, Tim invites her to his company’s corporate retreat, only to realize he sent the invite to the wrong person.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 14th, 2020:

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 – Comedy – When rich video-store magnate Johnny Rose and his family suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 15th, 2020:

Chichipatos: Season 1 N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 N – Kids Animation – Princess Adora leads a rebellion against the tyrannical ruler Hardok.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 19th, 2020:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N – Stand Up comedy special

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 23rd, 2020:

Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Documentary – An in-depth look into the phenom of Indian American students that have dominated spelling bees since 1999.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 29th, 2020:

Space Force: Season 1 N – Satirical comedy – Starring Steve Carrell, Space Force explores the sixth branch of the armed services and their duty to America in the final frontier.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in May 2020? Let us know in the comments below!