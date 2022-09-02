Netflix UK Added 100 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

Thanks to the start of a new month, that means Netflix UK kicks off September with a bang with 100 new movies and TV shows added to the UK library.

First of all, here are some of the top highlights this week:

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Mystery| Runtime: 41 Minutes

Cast: Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson

Devil in Ohio could have been perfect for Netflix’s Halloween 2022 lineup, but instead the series is a great new addition to end an excellent and busy summer on Netflix UK. We expect Devil in Ohio to be one of the most watched originals on Netflix this weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Jules Mathis is shocked to discover a strange girl from the hospital, Mae, who has come to live with her family for a few days. An instant disruption to Jules’s life, Mae begin’s wearing Jule’s Clothes, sleeping in her bed, flirting with her crush, and usurping her position in the school paper. With no intention of leaving, things only get weirder for Jules when she walks in on a half-dressed Mae, and discovers a pentagram carved into her back. Jules soon learns that Mae is a survivor of a strange cult from a nearby town, who will stop at nothing to get her back.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Director: Gary Winick

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Kathy Baker

A mid-2000s classic that is fondly remembered by many Millenials who watched as young teens, only to be turning 30 themselves in recent years.

After her 13th birthday party disaster, nerdy teen Jenna Rink makes a wish to be thirty. Waking up the next day Jenna discovers her wish has come true and gets the chance to live out her dream life. However, Jenna soon realizes the journey to earning her dream life meant losing her closest childhood friend, Matt, and becoming a horrible person in the process.

Ivy + Bean (2022) N

Director: Elissa Down

Genre: Family | Runtime: 57 Mnutes

Cast: Madison Skye Validum, Keslee Blalock, Lidya Jewett, Nia Vardalos, Garfield Wilson

One for all the family to enjoy, we suspect Ivy + Bean will become a fan favorite amongst Netflix’s youngest audience.

When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance… forever!

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

64 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 2nd, 2022

13 Going on 30 (2004)

47 Ronin (2013)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Balto (1995)

Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale (2013)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)

Big Stan (2007)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Collision Course (2022)

Cop Car (2015)

Cop Land (1997)

Couple of Days (2016)

Disconnect (2012)

Doomsday (2008)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Fenced In (2022) N

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Hot Rod (2007)

I Came By (2022) N

Ivy + Bean (2022) N

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance (2021) N

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go (2021) N

Joe Kidd (1972)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Katteri (2022)

Krampus (2015)

Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version (1962)

Life (2017)

Little Man (2006)

Love at First Stream (2021)

Love in the Villa (2022) N

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Meet the Blacks (2016)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Midnight Express (1978)

Midway (1976)

Morning Glory (2010)

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

Off the Hook (Season 1) N

Payday (2018)

Public Enemies (2009)

Seventh Son (2014)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Snow White & The Huntsman (2012)

Something New (2006)

Son of Rambow (2008)

The Associate (1996)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Core (2003)

The Debt (2010)

The Festival of Troubadours (2022) N

The Great Raid (2005)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Sting (1973)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Under Her Control (2022) N

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Without a Paddle (2004)

17 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Call the Midwife (Season 9)

Deceit (Season 1)

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) N

Fakes (Season 1) N

Family Secrets (Season 1) N

Gecko’s Garage – 3D (Season 1)

Gigantosaurus (Season 2)

LOL House of Surprises (Season 1)

Masterpiece Classic: Downton Abbey (6 Seasons)

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 6)

S.W.A.T. (Season 4)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) N

Shameless US (Season 11)

Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)

The Fall (3 Seasons)

You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) N

15 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 2nd, 2022

A Very Royal Wedding (2017)

Acerbo Cup (2015)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2009)

How to Dress Like a Princess: Royal Fashion Secrets (2019)

Inside Royal Homes (2019)

Invitation to a Royal Wedding (2018)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Putin: The New Tsar (2018)

South of the River (Season 1)

The Good Nazi (2018)

The Queen’s Coronation in Colour (2018)

Travel Man: 48 Hours In (Season 1)

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (2022) N

Club America vs. Club America (Season 1) N

I AM A KILLER (Season 3) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Buy My House (Season 1) N

Dated and Related (Season 1) N

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 2nd, 2022

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) N

