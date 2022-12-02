netflix uk added 103 new movies and tv shows this week

It’s been a busy start to December as the Netflix UK countdown to Christmas begins. With 103 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week, there’s plenty to watch as the cold nights draw in.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 154 Minutes

Cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth

Only the second movie directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is one of the most iconic films of the era and has a lasting impact on pop culture.

The lives of two mob hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a pair of diner bandits intertwine in four tales of violence and redemption.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) N

Director: Stephen Donnelly

Genre: Animation, Musical | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Jonathan Pryce, Johnny Flynn

It’s incredible how many times Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol has been adapted, and how each adaptation leaves its own unique impact on the viewer.

Ebeneezer Scrooge, a greedy but stingy old money lender, is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, as he is given one night to change his future, or die as a lonely old man.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Director: Gus Van Sant

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård, Minnie Driver

While known for his wonderful work in comedy, Good Will Hunting allowed Robin Williams to show off how much of an incredible actor he can be in a drama. His performance earned him a well-deserved Academy Award for best-supporting actor.

When professors discover that an aimless janitor is also a math genius, a therapist helps the young man confront the demons that are holding him back.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

74 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 2nd, 2022

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021)

A Kindhearted Christmas (2021)

A Man of Action (2022) N

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

A Most Annoying Island (2019)

Aakasam (2022)

Amazones (2004)

Angel Falls Christmas (2021)

Another Round (2020)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Backdraft (1991)

Bad Habits (2020)

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

Bollywood Hero (2009)

Borderless Love (2019)

Break Up (1998)

Call the Midwife (Season 10)

Christmas Full of Grace (202) N

Christmas Time Is Here (2021)

Cloaca (2003)

Eye See You (2002)

Farha (2021)

Fresh Flesh (2011)

Fury (2014)

Ghost Town (2008)

Girl Clock! (2010)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye (2022)

Hancock (2008)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) N

Last Night (2010)

Let Him Go (2020)

Los Intocables contra Al Catone (1998)

Love Today (2022)

Major Payne (1995)

My Name Is Vendetta (2022) N

Nitham Oru Vaanam (2022)

Paid in Full (2002)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Qala (2022) N

Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991)

Robin Hood: Price of Thieves (1991)

Sausage Party (2016)

Scream (1996)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) N

Semi-Soet (2012)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021)

Shooter (2007)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Spanglish (2004)

Split Gravy on Rice (2002)

Stand by Me (1986)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The American (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Diary of Anne Frank (2016)

The Lazarus Project (2008)

The Raven (2012)

The Resurrection of a Bastard (2013)

This Is 40 (2012)

Troll (2022) N

Twin Sisters (2002)

Upstream (2009)

Veve (2014)

Warrior of Future (2022) N

Welcome to the Jungle (2003)

Young Adult (2011)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 2nd, 2022

Archer (Season 13)

Bad and Crazy (Season 1)

Barbie: It Takes Two (Season 1)

Blippi Wonders (Season 2)

Dead End (Season 1) N

Firefly Lane (Season 2) N

Hot Skull (Season 1) N

Meekah (Season 1)

The Action Pack Saves Christmas (Season 1) N

The Creature Cases (Chapter 2) N

The Secret Life of My Secretary (Season 1)

13 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 2nd, 2022

“Sr.” (2022) N

A World Without Beethoven (2020)

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony for the World (2019)

Birthcare Center (2020)

Camino, a Feature Length Selfie (2019)

Fantasia (2021)

Take Your Pills: Xanax (2022) N

The Hunt for Gold (2019)

The Masked Scammer (2022) N

Vegan Alert: A Boom and Its Dangers (2021)

Wild Boar: The Comeback (2017)

Wild Venice (2014)

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (2022) N

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week; December 2nd, 2022

Couples Come Dine with Me (Season 3)

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) N

Snack VS. Chef (Season 1) N

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 2nd, 2022

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (Limited Series) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!