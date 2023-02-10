Netflix UK Added 15 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s an extremely quiet week on Netflix UK with only 15 new movies and TV shows added to the library. This week does see the emphatic return of Joe Goldberg in You, which we suspect will be extremely popular this week.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

You (Season 4) – Part 1 N

New Episodes: 5 | Total No. Seasons: 4

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 49 Minutes

Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Tati Gabrielle, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman

After the success of splitting the fourth season of Stranger Things in half, Netflix continues to experiment with splitting other popular originals to see how far high they can drive viewing numbers. The first five episodes of You season 4 are available now, with five further episodes being released in March 2023.

After escaping the clutches of his psychotic wife Love, and faking his death, Joe has moved to Europe to find Marienne. Using the identity of Jonathan Moore, Joe is now a professor at a prestigious university where he begins to brush shoulders with the social elite of London.

She’s the Man (2006)

Director: Andy Fickman

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, Laura Ramsey, Vinnie Jones, Jonathan Sadowski

An iconic film for Millenials and Gen Z’s that grew up in the 2000s, She’s the Man was arguably one of the easiest ways to consume an adaptation of the works of Shakespeare.

When the football team of ace player Viola is cut from her school, she takes the place of her brother at his prestigious boarding school. Disguised as a boy, Viola is determined to showcase her football skills, however, she didn’t plan on falling for her roommate Duke.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) N

New Episode: 10 | Total No. Seasons: 1

Genre: Animated, Family | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Jecobi Swain, Yvette Nicole Brown

A fun and exciting new animated series that all of the family can enjoy together.

An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

6 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 10th, 2023

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Dear David (2023) N

Married to Work (2022)

She’s the Man (2006)

Your Excellency (2019)

Your Place or Mine (2023) N

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 10th, 2023

Dérè: An African Tale (Season 1)

Love to Hate You (Season 1) N

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) N

The Exchange (Season 1) N

The Governor (Season 1)

You (Season 4) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 10th, 2023

Bill Russell: Legend (2023) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 10th, 2023

The Real World (2 Seasons)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 10th, 2023

Dr. Jason Leong: Ride With Caution (2023)

