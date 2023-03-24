Netflix UK Added 16 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

With just a little under a week until the start of a new month, it comes as little surprise that we’ve seen an extremely quiet week on Netflix UK with the addition of 16 new movies and TV shows this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

The Night Agent (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: 55 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola

The Night Agent has the potential to be a sleeper hit on Netflix. For anyone who is a fan of the likes of the Bourne movies, or the Jack Ryan and Jack Reacher shows should definitely check out The Night Agent this weekend.

Low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, works in the basement of the White House manning a phone that never rings–until the night it does–propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Love Is Blind (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 56

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Cast: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

Love Is Blind has grown massively in popularity since it first debuted on Netflix in 2020. Season after season, subscribers are glued to the screen to find out which new singles will find love in one of the most unique formats in reality dating.

Furies (2023) N

Director: Van Veronica Ngo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Dong Anh Quynh, Toc Tien, Thuan Nguyen, Van Veronica Ngo, Rima Thanh Vy

Furie was one of the most popular movies to come out of Vietnam in recent years, as it was highly praised for its story and action scenes. Van Veronica Ngo returns to direct and star in the prequel to Furie with an excellent new cast of talented Vietnamese actresses and even more awesome action.

A mysterious woman trains a trio of girls to take revenge on a criminal gang that abuses females. The three lady warriors risk everything to challenge this corrupt empire.

5 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 24th, 2023

Ballerina (2016)

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) N

Furies (2023) N

Johny (2023) N

The Dreams of Elibidi (2010)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 24th, 2023

Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield (Season 1)

Invisible City (Season 1) N

Love Is Blind (Season 4) N

The Kingdom (Season 2) N

The Night Agent (Season 1) N

Who Were We Running From? (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 24th, 2023

Bank of Dave (Season 1)

Waco: American Apocalypse (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 24th, 2023

I Am Georgina (Season 2) N

What will you be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!