Netflix UK Added 21 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK with only 21 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Still, there’s plenty to enjoy such as a brand new season of Drive to Survive and a fun horror-comedy starring David Harbour and Anthony Mackie.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) N

New Episodes: 10 | Seasons: 5

Genre: Docuseries, Sport | Runtime: 45 Minutes

After the extremely controversial end to the 2022 season, the return of the F1 season sees Red Bull and MacLaren butt heads once again as world champion Max Verstappen attempts to retain his world champion status.

Peter Rabbit 2 (2021)

Director: Will Gluck

Genre: Comedy, Family| Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, James Corden, Colin Moody

Across two films, Sony made a whopping $500 million at the box office from the world’s favorite talking rabbit.

Trading in Thomas and Bea’s garden for the big city, Peter goes on a brand new adventure that gets him into all kinds of trouble.

We Have a Ghost (2023) N

Director: Christopher Landon

Genre: Comedy, Horror, Teen | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash

Feels like we’ve waited forever for the release of We Have a Ghost on Netflix. Anthony Mackie and David Harbour are Netflix fan favorites, and despite starring in multiple Netflix projects between them this is the first time the pair have starred in a Netflix Original together.

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

