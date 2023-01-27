Netflix UK Added 26 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s a quiet end to January on Netflix UK, however, that doesn’t mean the 26 new additions are lacking in quality. You People, starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill is our highlight of the week, alongside new episodes of Demon Slayer, the excellent war drama Narvik.

You People (2023) N

Director: Kenya Barris

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long

In the past few years, we’ve seen a rejuvenation of Eddie Murphy’s career, with the legendary comedian committing to some exciting projects on Netflix.

Follows a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 33

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minute

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Takahiro Sakurai

Currently, one of the most popular anime franchises, the popularity of Demon Slayer cannot be understated. All seven episodes of the Mugen Train arc are available to stream on Netflix UK.

When a demon attack destroys Tanjiro’s family, his sister Nezuko is the sole survivor. Now a demon with traces of humanity left inside her, Tanjiro sets out to find a cure for his sister and to become a Demon Slayer in order to stop the same tragedy that befell him on other families

Narvik (2022) N

Director: Erik Skjoldbjaerg

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Kristine Hartgen, Carl Martin Eggesbø, Christoph Gelfert Mathiesen, Henrik Mestad, Mathilde Holtedahl Cuhra

Currently one of the most popular movies on Netflix UK, we had to highlight Narvik as one of the best new additions this week!

April 1940. The eyes of the world are on Narvik, a small town in northern Norway, source of the iron ore needed for Hiter’s war machinery. Through two months of fierce winter warfare, Hitler is dealt his first defeat.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 27th, 2023

18 Pages (2022)

Air Force The Movie: Danger Close (2022)

All Na Vibes (2021)

An Action Hero (2022)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Dhamaka (2022)

Finder’s Fee (2001)

The Post-Truth World (2022) N

The Price of Family (2022) N

U Get What U Kiss 2 (2021)

Vesper (2022)

8 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 27th, 2023

Against the Ropes (Season 1) N

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) N

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2) N

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) N

Record of Ragnarok (Season 2) N

The Endless Night (Limited Series) N

The Snow Girl (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 27th, 2023

Black Sunshine Baby (2022)

The-Cook-A-Long (Season 1)

2 Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 27th, 2023

Love Never Lies: Poland (Season 1) N

Physical: 100 (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 27th, 2023