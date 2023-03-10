Netflix UK Added 33 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

With a snowy weekend ahead Netflix subscribers are going to want to hunker down and binge one of the 33 new additions to Netflix UK this week.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s top highlights:

Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) N

Director: Jamie Payne

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Thomas Coombes

Idris Elba returns to star in one of his most iconic roles ever, John Luther.

The movie has been a long time in the making, and fans in the UK won’t find the movie on the BBC iPlayer website.

A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Zombieland (2009)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Genre: Comedy, Horror | Runtime: 87 Minutes

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Amber Heard

One of the best comedy-horror movies around, arguably the only better zombie comedy aside from Zombieland would be Shaun of the Dead.

Columbus has made a habit of running from what scares him. Tallahassee doesn’t have fears. If he did, he’d kick their ever-living ass. In a world overrun by zombies, these two are perfectly evolved survivors. But now, they’re about to stare down the most terrifying prospect of all: each other.

You (Season 4: Part 2) N

New Episodes: 5 | Total Episodes: 40

Genre: Crime, Romance, Thriller

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie

We expect a much better performance in the viewing data now that all ten episodes of You season 4 are available on Netflix.

Joe Goldberg, a hopeless romantic, and serial killer can’t stop himself from falling for the wrong girl. In the vein attempt to construct a perfect life for himself and his obsession, Joe leaves a trail of bodies in his wake.

