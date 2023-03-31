Netflix UK Added 36 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s an extremely strong end to the month on Netflix UK despite there only being 36 new additions. This week sees the arrival of the sequel to A Quiet Place, Murder Mystery 2, and the exciting new Korean action film, Kill Boksoon.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

A Quiet Place 2 (2021)

Director: John Krasinski

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millie Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou

The world of A Quiet Place is expanded on in John Krasinski’s horror sequel. While not as tense as the first film, the sequel still has plenty to offer.

Forced to leave their home, the Abbotts must venture out into a world of deadly creatures drawn to sound — and other threats they never expected.

Murder Mystery 2 (2023) N

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Genre: Action, Adventure, cOMEDY | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Adeel Akhtar, Mélanie Laurent

Murder Mystery 2 continues Adam Sandler’s and Netflix’s extremely fruitful relationship, and his eigth such Original film he has starred on the platform since 2015.

After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding.

Kill Boksoon (2023) N

Director: Byun Sung-hyun

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 139 Minutes

Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-a, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Seung-o

The Crash Course in Romance star Jeon Do-yeon and stars in her first Netflix film, and what could be one of the biggest Korean movies on the platform in 2023.

At work, she’s a renowned assassin. At home, she’s a single mom to a teenage daughter. Killing? That’s easy. It’s parenting that’s the hard part.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

23 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 31st, 2023

A Quiet Place 2 (2021)

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (2023)

Another Round (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Faraaz (2023)

High & Low The Worst X (2022)

In From the Side (2022)

Kill Boksoon (2023) N

Labyu With An Accent (2022)

Land (2021)

Moo 2 (2022)

Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

Partners in Crime (2022)

Priest of Love (1981)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Traffic (2000)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Vaathi (2023)

White House Down (2013)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 31st, 2023

African Folktales Reimagined (Season 1)

Copycat Killer (Season 1) N

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 1) N

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 1)

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 2)

Riverdale (Season 7) N

Unseen (Season 1) N

Unstable (Season 1) N

Wellmania (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 31st, 2023

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) N

Emergency: NYC (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 31st, 2023

Bert Kreischer: The Machine (2016)

Mae Martin: SAP (2023) N

