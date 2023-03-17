Netflix UK Added 39 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s a modest mid-March week with the addition of 39 new movies and TV shows added to the UK library. This week sees the return of Shadow and Bone, the exciting new adult-animated series Agent Elvis, and lots more reality shows.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s top highlights:

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman

Fans of Shadow and Bone have had to sit and wait patiently for almost 2 years! Rewarded for their 23 months of waiting, an even more exciting season of Shadow and Bone is ready to be binged.

Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) N

Director: Wendy Rogers

Genre: Animated, Family | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Brian Tyree Henry, Natasia Demetriou, Sian Clifford

Over the past few years, Netflix’s output of animated films has been incredible. Klaus, The Sea Beast, Mitchels Vs. The Machines, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, hoping to be added to this phenomenal list is Wendy Rogers’ The Magician’s Elephant.

Peter is searching for his long-lost sister when he crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square. His one question is: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher

Outside of Disney, Dreamworks, and Illumination, one of the most successful animated franchises has been Sony’s Hotel Transylvania! With an all-star cast, great animation, and a story, there’s plenty to love for all of the family.

Welcome to Hotel Transylvania, Dracula’s lavish five-stake resort, where monsters and their families can live it up and no humans are allowed. One special weekend, Dracula has invited all his best friends to celebrate his beloved daughter Mavis’s 118th birthday. For Dracula catering to all of these legendary monsters is no problem but the party really starts when one ordinary guy stumbles into the hotel and changes everything!

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 17th, 2023

Agneepath (2012)

Big Cats (2018)

Chaguo (2022)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

In His Shadow (2023) N

Kuttey (2023)

Marmaduke (2010)

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

Noise (2023)

Raees (2017)

Sir (2023)

Still Time (2023) N

Strangers (2022)

Student of the Year (2012)

The Magician’s Elephant (2023) N

Two Hours to Kill(1965)

Vaathi (2023)

Woodplum (1980)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 17th, 2023

Agent Elvis (Season 1) N

Ariyoshi Assists (Season 1) N

Ikebukuro West Gate Park (Season 1)

Informa (Season 1)

Maestro in Blue (Season 1) N

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 2)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) N

Sky High: The Series (Season 1) N

Tiger and Dragon (Season 1)

6 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 17th, 2023

Below Deck (Season 2)

Dance 100 (Season 1) N

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 2)

Million Dollar Listing New York (Season 2)

The Law of the Jungle (2023) N

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 2)

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 17th, 2023

Adele: 30 Greatest Moments (2022)

Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, Cricket. (2023) N

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (2023) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 17th, 2023

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (2023)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!