Netflix UK Added 45 New Releases This Week: December 23rd, 2022

We’re just two sleeps away from Christmas Day and if you’ve got all the presents wrapped, it’s time to kick back and flick on Netflix, which has 36 new movies and nine new series to dive into this weekend.

Want to look ahead? We’ve prepped our new on Netflix UK preview for January 2023 here.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix UK This Week

Knives Out & Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Director: Rian Johnson

Netflix just released one of its biggest movies of the year in the form of Glass Onion and Netflixers in the UK were also treated to the release of the first film, too, meaning you can do a complete Knives Out binge!

Daniel Craig plays the role of the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc, who is recruited to solve mysteries.

The first movie stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, and LaKeith Stanfield.

The sequel stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Also, as a quick heads up, if you’re signing up to Netflix to watch Knives Out 1 and 2, you’ll need to subscribe to a premium tier to watch the first movie.

Mothering Sunday (2021).

Director: Eva Husson

Cast: Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Glenda Jackson, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Also from Lionsgate this week is Mothering Sunday, a movie The Playlist called “A thoughtful if occasionally melodramatic reflection on the nature of grief.”

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven , are out and she has the rare chance to spend an afternoon of abandon with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O’Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane’s long-term love despite the fact that he’s engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents’ friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane’s life forever”

Inkheart (2008)

Director: Iain Softley

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Andy Serkis, Sienna Guillory

With Brendan Fraser now fully in the zeitgeist over the past year or so thanks to his spectacular comeback, it’s no surprise that since Inkheart was added to Netflix UK earlier in the week, it’s been lighting up the Netflix top 10s.

Fraser plays Mo in the fantasy epic where a teenage girl discovers her father can bring characters from books to life.

Full List of 36 New Movies/Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week

97% Owned (2012)

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) N

Big Boys Don’t Cry (2020)

Checkpoint (2022)

Christmas Lovers (2022)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Different Experience (2021)

Dominio Effekt (2014)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) N

Het Schildersleven van Vincent van Gogh (2008)

Honeymoon (2022)

Inkheart (2008)

Knives Out (2019)

Love Today (2022)

Lullaby (2010)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) N

Mothering Sunday (2021)

Observations at 65 South (2021)

One Who Set Forth: Wim Wenders’ Early Years (2007)

Rainforest First: Climate Protection in Central Africa (2021)

Riding High (1981)

Romantic Road (2021)

Tara VS. Bilal (2022)

The Battle of Chernobyl (2006)

The Hero (2018)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Night (2018)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) N

The Teacher (2022)

Till Judge Do Us Part (2018)

Tomorrow is Saturday (2020)

Tu Mi Nascondi Qualcosa (2008)

Uno per tutti (2015)

Welcome to Gomorrahland (2017)

What’s It All About (1995)

While You Live, Shine (2018)

Full List of 9 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) N

Emily in Paris (Season 3) N

I AM A KILLER (Season 4) N

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (Season 1)

Once Again (Season 1) N

Piñata Masters! (Season 1) N

The Fabulous (Season 1) N

The Interest of Love (Season 1) N

Trolley (Season 1) N

What are you watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments and from all of us here at What’s on Netflix, have a great Christmas!