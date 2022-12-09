Netflix UK Added 48 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It has been another busy week for Netflix with the addition of 48 new movies and TV shows. However, all eyes and ears are on the newly released Harry and Meghan documentary, which has already caused quite a stir this week.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Harry & Meghan (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 60 minutes

There’s been an incredible amount of controversy surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they left. In what has been seen as an even more controversial move Harry and Meghan have sat down to tell their side of the story. Chronicling the journey of how they met, a whirlwind romance, their duties as royals, and the aftermath of their decision to leave the royal family.

The first three episodes are available to stream, with more available from next Thursday on December 15th, 2022.

Money Heist: Korea – Join Economic Area (Part 2) N

Parts: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

The epic finale to a great adaptation of one of Netflix’s most popular Spanish originals. While the series doesn’t capture the same level of magic as Casa de Papel, it’s still incredibly fun, and more than worth a watch for any Money Heist or k-drama fan.

A genius strategist and his talented crew composed of top-class thieves attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ashly Burch, Matthew Mercer, Phil LaMarr, Josh Keaton, Kimberly Brooks

It’s a fun coincidence that Dragon Age is the fourth animated series with “Dragon” in the title for Netflix. The incredibly beloved and popular video game franchise should be a big hit for Netflix.

Set in the Tevinter Empire, the oldest of several human nations in Thedas explore the experiences of its different inhabitants.

28 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 9th, 2022

Broken Wings (2022)

Burning Patience (2022) N

Delivery by Christmas (2022) N

Falchi – Falcon Special Squad (2017)

Finally Married (2018)

God’s Crooked Lines (2022) N

Green Sea (2020)

Guards (2018)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) N

Happy Go Lucky (2018)

I Love You Heavenly (2017)

In Oranje (2004)

In Real Life (2008)

It’s a Mad World (2019)

Jelgava ’94 (2019)

Kantara (2022)

Kidnap – Bo’s Most Exciting Holiday Ever (2015)

Laughing (2018)

Made in Italy: Ciao Brother (2016)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Nazar Andaaz (2022)

Northern Light (2006)

Riddick (2013)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Blue Whale (2020)

The Marriage App (2022) N

The Master Plan (2020)

Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2021)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 9th, 2022

Cat (Season 1) N

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) N

Dreams Drawn by Dust (Season 1)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) N

I Hate Christmas (Season 1) N

Lookism (Season 1) N

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (2022) N

Money Heist: Korea – Join Economic Area (Season 1) N

Smiley (Season 1) N

Tales of Africa (Season 1)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022) N

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 9th, 2022

Electronic Dance Music: A Top Export from Germany (2017)

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) N

The Man Who Wanted to See It All (2021)

Harry & Meghan (Limited Series) N

The Elephant Whisperers (2022) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 9th, 2022

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 9th, 2022

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) N

