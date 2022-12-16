Netflix UK Added 62 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

With just a little over a week till Christmas, it’s another busy week on Netflix UK in December with 62 new movies and TV shows added to the library.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

The Recruit (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart

Known for his work on teen comedies for Netflix, Noah Centineo is transitioning from teen heartthrob to more mature content for the platform.

CIA rookie attorney Owen Hendricks is thrown into the deep end when a former asset threatens to expose the secrets of the agency.

Sonic Prime (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Animated, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Brian Drummond

With the recent release of a brand new Sonic video game, it was only a matter of time before the world’s fastest hedgehog got another animated adventure on the small screen.

After an explosive battle with his arch-enemy, Dr. Eggman, the universe is shattered. In order to save the world and reunite with his friends, Sonic must race through parallel worlds.

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Ivana Baquero, Sergi López, Maribel Verdú, Doug Jones, Ariadna Gil

In between making the Hellboy movies, director del Toro had the chance to create a modern classic in Pan’s Labyrinth.

Young Ofelia meets a mythical faun who claims she is destined to become the princess of the Underworld. But first, she must carry out three perilous tasks.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

26 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 16th, 2022

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 16th, 2022

16 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 16th, 2022

4 Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 16th, 2022

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 16th, 2022

What have you been watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!