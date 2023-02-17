Netflix UK Added 69 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

Compared to last week’s dismal haul of 15, there are considerably more movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week thanks to the 69 new additions.

First of all, here are some the week’s top highlights:

Hannibal (2001)

Directed By: Ridley Scott

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 131 Minutes

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta, Frankie Faison

Anthony Hopkins reprised his academy award-winning role for the first time in Hannibal, a year later he would reprise the role again in the prequel Red Dragon.

After fleeing the USA, Hannibal Lecter is now in hiding in exile, working as a curator at an Italian museum. When one of Lecter’s previous victims seeks revenge, FBI Agent Clarice Starling is used to bring him out of hiding.

Over the Hedge (2006)

Directed By: Tim Johnson, Karey Kirkpatrick

Genre: Animation, Family, Comedy | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, Wanda Sykes, William Shatner

Without a doubt Over the Hedge is one of the most overlooked movies from Dreamworks, finding itself caught between the popularity of the Shrek and Madagascar franchises.

Awakening from a long winter nap to find a subdivision in their backyard, a colony of critters is forced to face its worst fear: humans.

Full Swing (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Sports | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Starring: Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

Netflix has some of the best sports docuseries around thanks to the likes of Drive to Survive and Break Point. Full Swing has been produced in the same way with exclusive access to some of the world’s biggest golf stars with exclusive footage and interviews from the PGA tour.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

34 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 17th, 2023

A Sunday Affair (2023) N

A Time to Kill (1996)

All the Places (2023) N

Barbie: Video Game Hero (2017)

Black Sea (2015)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Cirkus (2022)

Competencia oficial (2022)

Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me (2019)

Hannibal (2001)

Hostel: Part 3 (2011)

ID2: Shadwell Army (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Masterpiece Contemporary: Page Eight (2011)

Murder on the Home Front (2013)

October Sky (1999)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Patch Adams (1998)

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

Possessed (2022)

Racing Hearts (2014)

Re/Member (2022) N

Robin Hood (2010)

Songbird (2020)

Squared Love All Over Again (2023) N

Tegimpu (2023)

The Boss (2016)

The Womb (2022)

Thunivu (2023)

Unlocked (2022) N

Wild Bill (2011)

17 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 17th, 2023

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1) N

Aggretsuko (Season 5) N

CoComelon (Season 1) N

Community Squad (Season 1) N

Dearest (Season 1)

Eva Lasting (Season 1) N

Ganglands (Season 2) N

In Love All Over Again (Season 1)

Mr. Queen (Season 1)

NoFilter (Season 1) N

Red Rose (Season 1)

Robocar POLI Song Song Museum (Season 1)

Saving My Stupid Youth (Season 1)

Story of My Family!!! (Season 1)

The Full-Time Wife Escapist (Season 2)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1) N

The Upshaws (Part 3) N

7 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 17th, 2023

I Am Bolt (2016)

Watatu (2015)

African Queens: Nijinga (Season 1) N

Full Swing (Season 1) N

Kath & Kim: 20th Anniversary Specials (Limited Series)

Meet, Marry, Murder (Season 2)

The Romantics (Season 1) N

6 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 17th, 2023

Battlebots (Season 1)

Below Deck (Season 1)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Season 1)

Million Dollar Listing New York (Season 1)

Perfect Match (Season 1) N

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 1)

4 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 17th, 2023

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Greg Davies Live: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog (2011)

Greg Davies Live: The Back of My Mum’s Head (2013)

Jim Jefferies: High & Dry (2023) N

