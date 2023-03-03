Netflix UK Added 74 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

Thanks to the arrival of March we’ve seen the addition of 74 new movies and TV shows this week.

First of all, here are some of the past week’s highlights:

Blades of Glory (2007)

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Genre: Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, Will Arnett, Amy Poehler, William Fichtner

Considering the number of sport-related comedies Will Ferell has been involved in over the years, some people might begin to think he’s a big fan of sports! Criminally underrated, Ferrell and Heder are a hilarious pairing in Blades of Glory.

When a much-publicized ice-skating scandal strips them of their gold medals, two world-class athletes skirt their way back onto the ice via a loophole that allows them to compete together as a pairs team.

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Dermot Mulroney, Stefanie Scott, Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell

The Insidious franchise terrified audiences from around the world throughout the 2010s. On a tiny budget of $11 million, the third entry in the franchise saw a huge return of $113 million.

Before the haunting of the Lambert family, psychic Elise Rainer agrees to help a teenage girl to contact her deceased mother, only to unwittingly unleash a demon that begins to haunt her.

Sex/Life (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, Margaret Odette, Phoenix Reich

A certain scene of Sex/Life got many subscribers hot under the collar, so much the reactions of audiences watching the series went viral. Many fans may return just to see how raunchy the second season can be.

A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

44 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 3rd, 2023

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 3rd, 2023

10 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 3rd, 2023

4 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 3rd, 2023

1 New stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 3rd, 2023

What will you be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!