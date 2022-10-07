Netflix UK Added 79 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

The start of October means it has been a busy week on Netflix UK with the addition of 79 new movies and TV shows.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Helen McCrory, Ned Dennehy

One of the most popular BBC dramas in living memory, fans waited patiently for the emphatic return of Thomas Shelby and the Peaky Blinders in February 2022. Netflix UK subscribers have had to wait even longer, but now there’s a perfect excuse to binge the incredible series again.

After returning home from the horrors of serving in WWI, Thomas Shelby, with the help of his brothers, has big plans to expand the influence of his gang, the Peaky Blinders, outside of Birmingham.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Daher Tapes (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries, Crime | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Thanks to Ryan Murphy and the incredible performance of Evan Peters, the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer are once again in the limelight. Netflix is continuing its trend of dropping a brand-new crime series with a companion documentary that gives further insight into the crimes, the investigations, and the real lives of those who impacted the case, and of those who were impacted.

Luckiest Girl Alive (Season 1) N

Director: Mike Barker

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Mila Kunis, Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, Scoot McNairy

It’s a Netflix debut for actress Mila Kunis and what better way to make a debut than in a thriller that is sure to have many people talking this weekend.

Ani FaNelli seems to have it all: a glamorous job at a glossy magazine, an enviable figure with the wardrobe to match, and a handsome fiancé from a distinguished blue-blood family. But Ani FaNelli is an invention, that veneer of perfection carefully assembled in an attempt to distance herself from a shocking, sordid past. As her wedding draws near, a documentary producer invites Ani to speak about the chilling incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School. Determined once and for all to silence the whispers of suspicion and blame, Ani must weigh her options carefully, when telling the whole truth could destroy the picture-perfect life she’s worked so hard to create.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

52 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 7th, 2022

Arrival (2016)

Doll House (2022) N

Dongalunnaru Jagratha (2022)

Eden (Season 1)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Goosebumps (2015)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)

Halloween 2 (2009)

Help (2021)

Hook (1991)

Hope Springs (2012)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Jumping from High Places (2022) N

Los fantásticos viajes de los gnomos (1997)

Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) N

Missing Home (2022)

Monster House (2006)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) N

Never Back Down (2011)

Nollywood (2020)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

Old People (2022) N

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case (2022)

Overcomer (2019)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Pixie (2020)

Primal Fear (1996)

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga (2021)

Sew the Winter to My Skin (2019)

Sing (2016)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Stardust (2007)

Supa Modo (2018)

Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020)

Terres Barceló (2018)

The 5th Wave (2016)

The Dictator (2012)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Island (2007)

The Last Vermeer (2019)

The Name of the Game (2018)

The Net (1995)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Scandalous Four (2015)

Togo (2022) N

Transition (2018)

Year One (2009)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 7th, 2022

Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 1)

Chewing Gum (2 Seasons)

Chip and Potato (Season 4) N

Crashing (Season 1)

Glitch (Season 1) N

High Water (Season 1) N

Man on Pause (Season 1) N

Oddballs (Season 1) N

One the Woman (Season 1)

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (2022) N

The Midnight Club (2022) N

Through the Darkness (Season 1)

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 7th, 2022

The Hunt for Transylvanian Gold (2016)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) N

The Redeem Team (2022) N

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (2022) N

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Limited Series) N

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Daher Tapes (Limited Series) N

6 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 7th, 2022

Bling Empire (Season 3) N

Come Dine with Me (Season 2)

Couples Come Dine with Me (Season 2)

Forever Queens (Season 1) N

Nailed It! (Season 7) N

The Mole (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: October 7th, 2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) N

Key Adams: The Real Me (2022) N

