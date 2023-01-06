Netflix UK Added 97 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

Happy new year to all Netflix UK subscribers from the What’s on Netflix team! The new year is kickstarted by the addition of 97 new movies and TV shows that have been added to the UK library this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

The Pale Blue Eye (2022) N

Director: Scott Cooper

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Simon McBurney, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton

One we at What’s on Netflix have been extremely excited to watch for some time now, we expect lots of subscribers will be incredibly impressed with the performance of Harry Melling as Edgar Allan Poe.

At West Point Academy in 1830, the calm of an October evening is shattered by the discovery of a young cadet’s body swinging from a rope just off the parade grounds. An apparent suicide is not unheard of in a harsh regimen like West Point’s, but the next morning, an even greater horror comes to light. Someone has stolen into the room where the body lay and removed the heart.

Baby Driver (2017)

Director: Edgar Wright

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James

One of Edgar Wright’s most impressive movies outside of the Cornetto Trilogy, it’s not hard to see why Baby Driver was one of the best films of 2017. If you haven’t already, make sure to add Baby Driver to your watch list.

Smooth-faced getaway driver Baby is a music junkie in deep with a bad dude. He’s got just one job left, but it’s all about to go sideways.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Cast: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two years since the release of the first season of Ginny & Georgia, but fans have been rewarded for their patience with another excellent season.

Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

60 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 6th, 2022

A Wedding for Christmas (2018)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Acrimony (2018)

Amr’s in Trouble (2019)

Assembly Paper (2020)

Baby Driver (2017)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys 2 (2003)

Barbie Mermaidia (2005)

Capture the Flag (2015)

Convenience (2015)

Crank (2006)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Drive (2011)

Enough (2002)

Everyone Loves Alice (2001)

Fall of the Krays (2016)

G (1983)

Halloween (2007)

Hellboy (2004)

How I Became a Gangster (2020) N

Just Go With It (2011)

Leligar (2021)

Mahalia (2021)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Mars One (2022)

Misha and the Wolves (2021)

Miss April (1958)

Mousa (2021)

Mrs. Brown’s Boy D’Movie (2014)

Naai Sekar Returns (2022)

Power Rangers (2017)

Rise of the Krays (2015)

Stealing Raden Saleh (2022)

Step Brothers (2008)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Caller (2011)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Croods (2013)

The Danish Girl (2015)

The Incredible Hulk (1977)

The Last Adventure (1974)

The Lawyer (2017)

The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

The Pale Blue Eye (2022) N

The Raid (2011)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup (2021)

Tremors 2 (1995)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2014)

Unleashed (2005)

Untraceable (2008)

Victoria & Abdul (2017)

War (2007)

Warrior (2011)

Wrong Turn (2003)

21 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 6th, 2023

ABtalks (Season 3)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) N

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) N

God Troubles Me (3 Seasons)

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! (Season 1)

Kaleidoscope (Limited Series) N

Lady Voyeur (Limited Series) N

LEGO Ninjago (Season 4)

Love Life (Season 2)

Monster (Season 1)

My Wiggly Friend (Season 1)

No Doubt in Us (Season 1)

Power Players (Season) 3

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)

Side Dish (Season 1)

The Hills (2 Seasons)

The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) N

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) N

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 1)

Wok of Love (Season 1)

Woman of the Dead (Season 1) N

12 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 6th, 2023

20-Minute Workouts (2022)

30-Minute Workouts (2022)

Bodyweight Burn (2022)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa (2022)

Feel-Good Fitness (2022)

Glow Up (Season 4)

High-Intensity Training (2022)

HIT & Strength with Tara (2022)

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (2022)

Old Enough (Season 2)

Pressure Cooker (Season 1) N

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (2022)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 6th, 2023

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2022) N

Live to Lead (Season 1) N

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 6th, 2023

Best of Stand-Up (2022) N

What will you be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!