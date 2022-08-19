Netflix UK Added 79 New Movies and TV Shows This Week

It’s a busy mid-August week on Netflix UK thanks to the 79 new movies and TV shows that were added to the library.

Darkest Hour (2017)

Director: Joe Wright

Genre: Drama, History, War | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane

Regarded as one of the greatest Brits of all time, it was a no-brainer that an actor with the talents of Gary Oldman could take the role and turn it into an oscar winning performance.

Days before the second world war begins, Winston Churchill is elected as the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. Faced with making peace with the fascist axis powers or fighting them in a devastating war Churchill must take a stand, rally the nation, and help lead the nation to change the course of history.

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Anime, Martial Arts | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Kaiji Tang, Vivian Lu, S. Hiroshi Watanabe, Elliot, Todd Haberkon

This isn’t the first time the beloved fighting game franchise, Tekken, has been adapted into an anime. However, it is the first time it has been adapted into a Netflix series. Tekken: Bloodline takes place between the 2nd and 3rd games of the series.

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, and changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Derry Girls (Season 2)

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn

One of the best comedies on Channel 4 of the past few years, outside of the UK Derry Girls has been a Netflix Original and performed extremely well around the globe.

Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five high school students square off with the universal challenges of being a teenager.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

47 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 19th, 2022

4th Republic (2019)

About Time (2013)

Anchor Baby (2010)

Antz (1998)

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)

Barbie: The Princess & the popstar (2012)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dead Silence (2007)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Dwindlee (2021)

It’s Her Day (2016)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Lagos Real Fake Life (2018)

Land of the Minotaur (1976)

Learn to Swim (2021)

Light in the Dark (2019)

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

Look Both Ways (2022) N

Memonto (2000)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Nikamma (2022)

Repo Men (2010)

Royalteen (2022) N

Rules of the Game (2012)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shevernatze: A Road Movie in Reverse (2007)

Slender Man (2018)

Split (2016)

The Assistant (2022)

The Byzantine Cat (2002)

The Great Wall (2016)

The Haunted Journey (2006)

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)

The Last House on the Leeft (2009)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

The Mummy (2017)

The Next 365 Days (2022) N

The Shop at Sly Corner (1947)

The Throne (2021)

The Unborn (2009)

Tower Heist (2011)

Warcraft (2016)

You Can Do It Dear! (2022)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 19th, 2022

Chesapeake Shores (Season 6)

Deepa & Anoop (Season 1) N

Derry Girls (Season 2)

Echoes (Limited Series) N

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3) N

High Heat (Season 1) N

Homemade Love Story (1 Season)

Kleo (Season 1) N

Revolutionary Sisters (Season 1) N

Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) N

The Cuphead Show (Season 2) N

The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) N

The Sandman (Bonus Episode) N

Unsuspicious (Season 1) N

Young Lady and Gentleman (Season 1)

15 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 19th, 2022

Four Wives – One Man (2007)

Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) N

Ramoncin: A Life on the Edge (2017)

Sailor Stories (2016)

Story of… Beef (2016)

Story of… Cheese (2016)

Story of… Chocolate (2016)

Story of… Coffee (2016)

Story of… Ramadan (2016)

Story of… Spice (2016)

Story of… Sugar (2016)

Story of… Tea (2016)

The Lost Capital of Atlantis (1979)

The Riddle of the Leaning Tower (2005)

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 19th, 2022

A Clean Sweep (Season 1)

Model (Season 1)

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 19th, 2022

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) N

