New on Netflix UK This Week: August 12th, 2022

Here are all the new movies, documentaries, and series that hit the service this week and what's been trending in the top 10s.

There’s still lots to look forward to for the rest of August 2022 on Netflix UK, including Christopher Nolan’s Memento hitting the service next week. We’ve also got lots of new Netflix Originals, including Lost Ollie, Look Both Ways, and I Came By.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Day Shift (2022)

Director: JJ Perry

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Steve Howey

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad in this new Netflix Original movie that debuts on Netflix globally today.

His character is a man who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real occupation. Hunting and killing vampires.

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

Peter Rabbit, the animated movie from Sony Pictures, returned to Netflix UK this week.

Following the characters from the Beatrix Potter book this movie has been a hit on Netflix in various regions over the years.

Mountain Xpress reviewed the movie at the time of release and called the movie, “A breathless, dizzyingly joyous adventure that brings some seriously intelligent skill to these classic hare-brained characters.”

Wild Target (2010)

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Cast: Bill Nighy, Emily Blunt, Rupert Grint, Rupert Everett, Eileen Atkins, Martin Freeman

Based on a French movie, this movie released in cinemas 12 years ago but the chances are you missed it given it only managed to gross 3.5 million at the box office (on a budget of 8).

It’s got a huge cast and white it didn’t make waves with critics it does hold a pretty good score on IMDb (6.7 at the time of writing).

Here’s what you can expect:

“Unable to kill his latest target, veteran hit man Victor winds up hanging out with her and an unexpected sidekick who thinks Victor is a detective.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

54 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

13: The Musical (2022) Netflix Original

Antonio Machado. The Blue Days (2020)

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (2022) Netflix Original

Barry and Joan (2020)

Beyond the Stars: Photographing a Black Hole (2020)

Blonde Fist (1991)

Bo Burnham: The Inside Outtakes (2022) Netflix Original

Car Trouble (1985)

Code Name: Emperor (2022) Netflix Original

Coming from Insanity (2019)

Crossing Rachmaninoff (2015)

Day Shift (2022) Netflix Original

Everything – The Real Thing Story (2019)

Excellence (2020)

Filmed in Supermarionation (2014)

Fishing for Bluefin Tuna (2010)

For Military Merit (2019)

Four (2011)

Happy Birthday (2022)

Heartsong (2022) Netflix Original

Her Private Hell (1968)

Hunt for U-479 (2009)

Is God a Number? (1995)

Italia’s War (2005)

Life Behind the Stars (2016)

Maniac Tales (2016)

Maria Marten, Murder in the Red Barn (1935)

Melanie (2007)

Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)

Middle Men (2009)

Nimbe (2019)

Nina Conti: Clowing Around (2015)

Office Invasion (2022)

Ottomans vs Venetians: Battle for Crete (2017)

Peter Monaghan: A Portrait (2012)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Reclaim (2022) Netflix Original

Shabaash Mithu (Hindi) (2022)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022) Netflix Original

Sugar Rush (2019)

Terror in Mumbai (2009)

The Funeral Director (2019)

The Great Chinese Beans (2004)

The Kids from the Port (2013)

The Last Supper (2020)

The Razz Guy (2021)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

The Vendor (2018)

The Waves (2011)

The Wedding Date (2005)

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017)

Unfading (2019)

Up North (2018)

Wild Target (2010)

15 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Model Family (Season 1) Netflix Original

Camí lliure (Season 1)

Death of a Son (Season 1)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 3) Netflix Original

I Just Killed My Dad (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Indian Matchmaking (Season 2) Netflix Original

Instant Dream Home (Season 1) Netflix Original

Iron Chef Brazil (Season 1) Netflix Original

Locke & Key (Season 3) Netflix Original

Never Have I Ever (Season 3) Netflix Original

School Tales The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sedna (Season 1)

Seen (Season 1)

Team Zenko Go (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Kingdom (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Purple Hearts (80 points) The Gray Man (68 points) Wedding Season (51 points) Rogue Agent (48 points) Carter (39 points) Angel Eyes (37 points) The Wedding Date (32 points) Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (22 points) Darlings (22 points) The Sea Beast (20 points) Alone (10 points) Cut Throat City (5 points) The Good Shepherd (5 points) Persuasion (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix UK This Week

Stranger Things (68 points) Virgin River (57 points) Keep Breathing (55 points) The Sandman (50 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (48 points) Better Call Saul (43 points) Uncoupled (38 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (26 points) I Just Killed My Dad (18 points) The Adventures of Paddington (15 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (7 points) Resident Evil (6 points) Young Sheldon (5 points) Extraordinary Attorney Woo (3 points) Lucifer (1 point)

