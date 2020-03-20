New Releases on Netflix UK This Week: March 20th, 2020

It’s been an extremely busy week for new Netflix releases in the United Kingdom with the grim backdrop of the real world news all too present. In total, 30 new movies, TV series, documentaries and stand-up specials arrived on Netflix UK this week. Here’s the full list:

While we advise that you do relax and watch Netflix UK this weekend, we’d also strongly suggest keeping an eye on official UK government news regarding the outbreak.

Now, let’s dive into the new releases this week by first looking over some of the highlights.

The Post (2017)

Genre: Biopic, Drama

Nominated for 2 Oscars we see the magnificent Steven Spielberg movie called The Post. It features the exquisite Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks who play different roles at The Washington Post who have got the scoop on a major US government cover-up.

Although the movie carries Fox branding in the United States, elsewhere it’s part of the Universal lineup and hence why it arrived on Netflix this week.

Everest (2015)

Genre: Action, Biography

Our second highlight of the week is Baltasar Kormákur’s Everest, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. As expected from a film set in the highest peaks of the world, the cinematography of Everest is absolutely sublime.

The story itself is based on the real-life disaster that took place on Mount Everest in 1996, one of the deadliest years in the peak’s history as many climbers attempted their climb to the summit of the highest peak on Earth.

Tokyo Ghoul (2 Seasons)

Genre: Anime, Horror

Our third and final highlight of the week is the return of the much-beloved anime series, Tokyo Ghoul. Not one for the children, but a more mature audience, Tokyo Ghoul is as brutal as it is entertaining.

The story revolves around college student Kaneki, who after falling victim to a cannibalistic ghoul was forced to have an organ transplant, turning him into a half-ghoul half-human hybrid. Left with a ravenous taste for human flesh, Kaneki must learn to take control of his newfound power and find his place in a hostile society.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week (March 13th – March 20th)

12 New Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare: Extended Director’s Cut (2018)

El silencio es bienvenido (2017)

Everest (2015)

Extra Ordinary (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Masameer – The Movie (2020)

The Leisure Seeker (2017)

The Platform (2019) N

The Post (2017)

The Visit (2015)

Ultras (2020) N

15 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2) N

Buddi (Season 1) N

Caliphate (Season 1) N

Dare Me (Season 1) N

Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2) N

Greenhouse Academy (Season 4) N

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) N

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Season 1) N

She (Season 1) N

The English Game (Season 1) N

The Letter for the King (Season 1) N

Tokyo Ghoul (2 Seasons)

Vampires (Season 1) N

We Speak Dance (Season 1)

Women of the Night (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries/Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N

True King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand-up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (2020) N

