New Releases & Top 10s on Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

It’s the weekly round up time on Netflix UK and subscribers will be delighted to learn it’s been a busy week of new additions. Below is the full list of all of the new and returning arrivals, including the top lists of most popular Movies and TV series from the past seven days. Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for August 7th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Twilight Saga (2008-2012)

Movies: 5

Genre: Drama, Romance, Supernatural

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke

The global teen-phenomenon, The Twilight Saga, has returned to Netflix UK.

Bella Swan, a 17-year-old highschooler moves from sunny Arizona to the dark forests of Forks, Washington. Upon starting life at her new school Bella becomes infatuated with one of her fellow classmates, Edward Cullen, who reveals himself to be a 107-year-old Vampire.

American History X (1998)

Director: Tony Kaye

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Edward Norton, Edward Furlong, Beverly D’Angelo, Jennifer Lien, Ethan Suplee

The 90s was an excellent decade for Edward Norton, and aside from his role Fight Club, American History X could easily go down as the best role of Norton’s career. A harrowing tale of redemption, and coming of age, American History X is one of those films you MUST watch before you die.

Former neo-nazi Derek Vinyard is released from prison a changed man. Determined to not see his young brother, Danny, go down the same path as he did, Derek tries to right the wrongs of his past.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure, Animation | Runtime: 24 Minutes

From the wonderful mind of Guillermo Del Toro, Wizards is the third installment of DreamWorks excellent Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Merlins’ apprentice travels back in time with the heroes of Arcadia to Camelot to resolve the conflict between the humans, trolls and other magical worlds.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

To our own astonishment, the most popular TV series on Netflix UK in the past seven days has been Good Girls, and not The Umbrella Academy!

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020 1️⃣Good Girls

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

4️⃣Cursed

5️⃣Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

6️⃣The Fall

7️⃣Friday Night Dinner

8️⃣Sugar Rush

9️⃣Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

54 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer (2020) N

Action Point (2018)

American History X (1998)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

Bad Grandpa.5 (2014)

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) N

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breaking the Bank (2014)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Bulletproof (1996)

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)

Deep Impact (1998)

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Duplicity (2009)

Duplicity (2009)

Gringo (2018)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Jesus Christ Superstar: 2000 (2000)

Land of the Dead (2005)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) N

Open Season (2006)

Out of Sight (1998)

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rise of the Legend (2014)

Rumour Has It… (2005)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sin City (2019)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N

Superfly (2018)

Tammy (2014)

The Call (2013)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

The Guys (2002)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Judge (2014)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (2020) N

The Mask (1994)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Nightingale (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Saint (1997)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Twilight (2008)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Work It (2020) N

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Ever After High (Season 5) N

Friday Night Dinner (Season 5)

High Seas (Season 3) N

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Petit Ours Brun (Season 1)

The Fall (3 Seasons)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) N

The Next Step (Season 6)

The Rain (Season 3) N

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N

Toradora! (Season 1)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) N

Word Party Songs (Season 1) N

7 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Don’t Tell the Bride (Season 1)

EXTREME CAKEMAKERS (Season 3)

EXTREME CHOCOLATE MAKERS (Season 1)

Meet the Parents (2 Seasons)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) N

Selling Sunset (Season 3) N

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) N

8 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) N

Mystery Lab (Season 1) N

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

Connected (Season 1) N

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) N

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) N

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 7th, 2020

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!